New end-to-end VR system can get you VR live-streaming in 15 minutes

On Tuesday, Live Planet, Inc. unveiled the full-system release of its end-to-end virtual reality (VR) video solution: The Live Planet VR System. The system allows users to capture and share stereoscopic VR video more quickly and easily than other methods, RJ Wafer, Live Planet's Chief Revenue Officer, told TechRepublic.

The system integrates a VR camera, cloud, and applications, delivering live or pre-recorded VR video to all VR headsets and 360-degree platforms, including Samsung Gear VR, Oculus, Google Daydream, and YouTube.

VR headsets and cameras have been on the market for some time, but have yet to fully take off in the enterprise for a number of reasons, including production and distribution challenges. The Live Planet VR System aims to relieve some of the technical challenges involved. It also allows users to capture high-quality stereoscopic footage in a way that mimics human vision, so that viewers don't feel sick when watching. The system generates automatically stitched footage in real time, making it ideal for filming live footage.

This system can also deliver high-quality live and recorded footage over any network, including mobile, to any VR or 360-degree platform.

The tool has a number of potential use cases for enterprise and consumers, most of which will only be realized after experimenting with it. "We've built a new tool, and one of the things I've learned over the years, especially on the B2B side, is if we try to tell people exactly what to do with it, it becomes impossible," Wafer said. "We want as many people to get their hands on it and use it and get the ideas of what will help them."

The company has worked with entertainment, sports, and live music partners to test the equipment.

"This is a defining moment in VR," Wafer said, as it lowers the barrier for entry to using VR filming equipment. Live Planet claims that you can go from box to live streaming in 15 minutes.

"We take out all the duct tape and bubble gum that you would have to know before," Wafer said. "It's the kind of thing where you get the box, open it up, turn it on, and get right to it. Before, the hurdles to getting to this view were extraordinary."

This could be especially helpful for enterprises and government agencies who want to experiment with this type of technology but may not have many resources for it, Wafer said.

The system uses NVIDIA's Jetson TX2 to stitch together 16 different image sensors to output 4K video at 30 frames per second, all inside the camera. This can save time and cost in post-production, Wafer said.

"For training purposes, to be able to give people a viable, comfortable experience that can happen quickly that doesn't need all kinds of post production and stitching and a months worth of work and an editing bag before anybody even looks at it," Wafer said.

In terms of B2B, use cases could encompass security, oversight, and automated systems for controlling elements from afar, Wafer said. The technology could also be used to film a keynote talk at a conference, or to stream a large meeting to remote employees.

The Live Planet VR System costs $9,950, and includes the stereoscopic VR camera, a $1,000 credit toward VR Cloud storage and delivery services, a premium monopod, app licenses, platinum support, and a custom camera case. A developer's kit will be available in the future.

