AlexNet, which was released in 2012, is widely credited with sparking the modern AI revolution, particularly in the field of computer vision. Last week, the Computer History Museum in collaboration with Google made the source code for AlexNet publicly available on GitHub; this move gives researchers, developers, and AI enthusiasts a chance to dive into the foundational code that helped shape today’s AI landscape.

What is AlexNet, and why does it matter?

AlexNet was the deep-learning model that proved neural networks could significantly outperform traditional image recognition methods. Developed by Alex Krizhevsky, Ilya Sutskever, and their advisor Geoffrey Hinton at the University of Toronto, the model leveraged deep convolutional neural networks (CNNs) to classify images with unprecedented accuracy.

The secret to AlexNet’s success wasn’t just its architecture — it was also the massive dataset (ImageNet) it was trained on and the use of GPUs for acceleration. At the time, neural networks were considered impractical due to high computational demands, but by harnessing NVIDIA’s CUDA-enabled GPUs, AlexNet changed that perception. When it entered the 2012 ImageNet competition, it dominated, achieving a top-5 error rate of 15.3% — nearly half of the second-place finisher’s score.

The legacy of AlexNet in AI evolution

Before AlexNet, machine learning models struggled to accurately recognize images, requiring manually crafted features and extensive rule-based programming. AlexNet took a different approach, using deep layers of artificial neurons to automatically learn patterns. This success was a turning point. Soon after, companies like Google, Facebook, and Microsoft ramped up investments in deep learning, leading to modern AI applications, from facial recognition to natural language processing.

AlexNet’s influence extended beyond image recognition. Its core principles laid the groundwork for today’s AI models, including large language models (LLMs) like GPT and transformer-based architectures that power tools like ChatGPT.

Why open-sourcing AlexNet matters

By making AlexNet’s original code publicly available, the Computer History Museum and Google are providing a rare window into one of AI’s defining breakthroughs. While modern AI models have evolved significantly, AlexNet remains a cornerstone of deep learning research. Having access to its source code allows:

Students and researchers to analyze the model’s original implementation and learn how early deep learning frameworks were structured.

Developers and AI engineers to experiment with the architecture and understand the principles that sparked AI’s rapid advancement.

Historians and technology enthusiasts trace the evolution of machine learning from its roots to today’s sophisticated models.

How to access the code

The original 2012 version of AlexNet is now available on CHM’s GitHub page, preserving the exact implementation that transformed AI. While numerous versions of AlexNet have been recreated over the years, this release represents the authentic model that shifted the industry’s trajectory.