Image: Envato

Android has pulled ahead in mobile security, and it’s thanks to AI.

Google’s latest findings may surprise even the most loyal iPhone fans: Android devices are now outperforming Apple’s smartphones in protecting users from mobile scams.

According to GB Hackers, Google’s AI-driven security systems block over 10 billion malicious communications every month — a clear sign that the mobile security balance is shifting.

Android’s layered defense strategy is proving more adaptable and effective than Apple’s traditional “walled garden” model.

This isn’t just about spam filters. The data reflects a broader transformation in how we approach mobile safety.

Apple has long dominated the security conversation with its tightly controlled ecosystem, but Android’s proactive, machine-learning defenses are now delivering stronger results against the kinds of scams people face daily.

Rethinking what “secure” really means

These findings challenge long-held assumptions about smartphone safety.

While Apple’s closed system remains robust against malware and malicious apps, Google’s research suggests that most real-world threats come from scams — fake job offers, romance schemes, and fraudulent investment pitches — rather than advanced malware. Those threats demand a different kind of defense.

Google’s approach emphasizes AI that predicts and neutralizes risks before they reach users, rather than reacting to known dangers.

As mobile scams grow more sophisticated, integrated AI protection is becoming essential — and this shift could soon push Apple to strengthen its own AI-first filtering.

The takeaway

Android’s results highlight a fundamental truth: mobile security isn’t about choosing one “winner,” but about choosing the right philosophy.

For anyone who wants protection against the threats they’re most likely to encounter, Android’s adaptive, AI-powered system offers a clear and practical advantage.

In today’s threat landscape, the real proof of security isn’t in the app store — it’s in your inbox.

