Image: Anthropic

Anthropic has rolled out a preview of new t ools that let users create and edit files directly with its Claude AI. The preview is currently available for Max, Team, and Enterprise plans, with Pro subscribers expected to gain access in a few weeks.

Anthropic’s blog post announcing these new features reads, in part: “Claude can now create and edit Excel spreadsheets, documents, PowerPoint slide decks, and PDFs directly in Claude.ai and the desktop app. This transforms how you work with Claude — instead of only receiving text responses or in-app artifacts, you can describe what you need, upload relevant data, and get ready-to-use files in return.”

Some of Claude’s new functionality is similar to what OpenAI recently rolled out for some tiers of ChatGPT.

Turning text into PowerPoint presentations

A highlight of the new release is Claude’s ability to reformat written content into PowerPoint presentations, allowing users to transform reports or notes into presentation-ready material that can be refined further. Once the conversion is finished, users can easily edit and optimize the PowerPoint presentation as needed, giving users the flexibility to polish the presentation.

Consolidating multiple data streams into an Excel spreadsheet

The Claude update also makes it possible to consolidate multiple data streams into a single Excel spreadsheet. Anthropic provides a demo of this feature by consolidating meeting notes from a standard text file with that of an existing tracker merge (CSV) to create a multi-sheet Excel file in a matter of seconds.

The resulting file remains fully editable. Users are free to change specific values, monitor or verify calculations, or incorporate new data sources as projects evolve.

With Claude’s new features, users can easily standardize information that is inconsistent or formatted differently. Duplicate entries are instantly merged and all naming conventions can be normalized to create spreadsheets with a professional look and feel.

Visualizing data in new and exciting ways

Claude’s latest update also introduces plenty in the way of data visualization. Quickly create gif images, such as graphs displaying long-term revenue growth or charts depicting market share distribution, and use them wherever they’re needed. Users can even instruct Claude to include a watermark on these visualizations to prevent unauthorized usage.

Exploring more new Claude features

There are more new features in Claude’s latest update to consider, which include:

Generating documents: Easily create professional reports, whitepapers, and technical documents.

Easily create professional reports, whitepapers, and technical documents. Analyzing data: Gain a better understanding of data by using the AI to analyze and summarize key points.

Gain a better understanding of data by using the AI to analyze and summarize key points. Filling PDF forms: Automatically fill PDF forms with all of the necessary information.

Keeping up with Anthropic’s latest major news

The Claude updates aren’t the only major Anthropic news this month.

Anthropic was valued at $183 billion after its record-setting Series F round, putting the AI startup at the center of attention in the AI sector.

In addition, TechnologyAdvice’s Liz Ticong wrote that, “Microsoft is bringing Anthropic’s Claude into Office 365, edging away from its dependence on OpenAI.”