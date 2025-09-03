Anthropic’s Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei. Image: Anthropic

The AI craze has propelled Anthropic to a $183 billion post-money valuation following an injection of $13 billion, which concluded on Tuesday. The Series F funding round, led by investment firm Iconiq, will be used to support Anthropic in its efforts to meet demand for its enterprise products, enhance safety research, and facilitate the company’s international expansion.

“This financing demonstrates investors’ extraordinary confidence in our financial performance and the strength of their collaboration with us to continue fueling our unprecedented growth,” said Anthropic Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao in a blog post.

This latest funding makes Anthropic the world’s fourth most valuable startup.

Fidelity Management & Research Company and Lightspeed Venture Partners co-led the funding round.

Anthropic sees ‘exponential growth’

“Our lead investment in their Series F reflects our belief in their values and their ability to shape the future of responsible AI,” said Divesh Makan, partner at Iconiq.

Rao has overseen a time of increasingly strong finances for the AI startup.

“From Fortune 500 companies to AI-native startups, our customers rely on Anthropic’s frontier models and platform products for their most important, mission-critical work,” Rao added. “We are seeing exponential growth in demand across our entire customer base.”

Anthropic recently released an AI coding tool

Anthropic is known for making generative AI models, as well as providing swaths of public research focused on artificial intelligence.

Anthropic’s flagship models are the reasoning model Claude Opus 4.1 and the smaller Claude Sonnet 4. One of Anthropic’s recent success stories is Claude Code, whose usage has increased tenfold in three months. Claude Code deploys Claude Opus 4.1 to generate code and assist with security reviews, among other capabilities.

The enterprise services that the influx of money might be expected to support include added corporate context and data integration with Claude.

Anthropic’s main competitors

Anthropic competes with OpenAI, Google, Perplexity AI, Meta, xAI, DeepSeek, and other major AI chatbot companies. OpenAI began a stock sale on Sept. 3 that saw it valued at $500 billion.

Apple has added support for AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic to its integrated development environment XCode.