Apple has quietly partnered with Anthropic to build a new “vibe-coding” software tool that uses AI to write, test, and fix code.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the project is essentially a revamped version of Xcode, Apple’s flagship software for building apps. But this new tool is infused with the Claude Sonnet model developed by Anthropic. It includes a chat-based interface where developers can instantly type requests and get code written. The vibe-coding tool can also debug apps and test user interfaces.

Internal use first — public release uncertain

For now, the tool is only being tested inside Apple; the company hasn’t decided whether to release the platform to outside developers.

“Apple will roll out the software internally and hasn’t yet decided whether to launch it publicly,” Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The cautious rollout may reflect lessons learned from Apple’s own earlier attempt. Last year, it introduced Swift Assist, another AI-based coding tool for Xcode, which was meant to debut in 2024. But it never made it into developers’ hands. Internal engineers reportedly complained that the tool could “hallucinate” results and even slow the app-building process.

For years, Apple stayed relatively quiet in the generative AI race, focusing more on user privacy and on-device processing. However, as rivals like Microsoft and Google charge ahead, the iPhone maker is making clear moves to catch up. Its team-up with Anthropic reflects a new willingness to lean on outside expertise in areas where it has struggled.

Strategic shift in Apple’s AI playbook

If the vibe-coding system proves successful inside Apple, it could one day be made available to the broader developer community. That would significantly boost Anthropic, which is already working with Amazon on the new Alexa+ assistant.

For Apple, it’s also a chance to redeem its delayed AI efforts. The company has faced criticism for lagging in generative AI; internally, Apple has shuffled leadership roles to get its AI strategy back on track.

As Bloomberg noted, Apple’s AI chief John Giannandrea recently lost control of Siri and some consumer-facing projects, which software engineering head Craig Federighi now oversees. The shift aims to give Giannandrea’s team more room to focus on the science of AI, while Federighi pushes to get usable products out the door.

Despite this shift, Apple still insists on a hybrid strategy. During the company’s second-quarter earnings call, held May 1, CEO Tim Cook said, “I don’t view it as an all of one or all of the other,” referring to building in-house AI versus partnering externally. “We are very excited about the road map, and we are pleased with the progress that we’re making.”