According to a peer-reviewed paper published on March 12 in the journal Science, D-Wave claims to have performed a materials simulation that surpasses the capabilities of even the most advanced classical supercomputers. Specifically, D-Wave said its annealing quantum computer solved a difficult materials simulation problem that would take millions of years on the Frontier supercomputer at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory. D-Wave states in its related press release that the achievement is “the world’s first and only demonstration of quantum computational supremacy on a useful problem.”

However, some researchers have challenged this assertion, insisting that traditional computing methods may already achieve comparable results. Moreover, some experts take issue with the usage of the term “quantum supremacy,” advocating instead for alternatives like “quantum advantage” or “quantum utility.”

Simulation in approximately 20 minutes compared to a million years

According to D-Wave’s paper, its annealing quantum computer Advantage2 prototype successfully simulated the properties of complex magnetic materials used in smartphones, medical devices, sensors, and motors.

The company reported the simulation was completed in less than 20 minutes. Frontier, the most powerful supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, would require close to a million years of nonstop computing to achieve the same results. Some physicists have argued that more optimized classical algorithms may significantly reduce this projected gap.

D-Wave’s paper was based on research performed last year and did not take into account contemporary computing, research scientist Miles Stoudenmire told The Wall Street Journal. Researcher Dries Sels at New York University said the same calculations can be performed on conventional computers using a field of mathematics called tensor networks.

An issue of quantum semantics

The marketing term “quantum supremacy” remains contentious in the scientific community. Many researchers have recently embraced alternative terms such as “quantum utility” or “quantum advantage” to describe breakthroughs with the next-gen technology.

D-Wave insists its usage of the term “quantum supremacy” is accurate. “We’re solving an important problem, and it’s in a regime that is totally intractable for leading classical methods. That’s why we call it quantum supremacy,” Andrew King, a senior distinguished scientist with D-Wave, told The Wall Street Journal.

Quantum computing’s competitive landscape

Numerous companies, including Amazon, are currently developing their own quantum computers and associated chips. In 2024, Google introduced Willow, a quantum chip for use in its Sycamore quantum computer. More recently, the tech giant unveiled its quantum-safe digital signatures for Google Cloud’s Key Management Service.

Google first claimed to have quantum supremacy all the way back in 2019. Per Google’s announcement, Sycamore performed a task in 200 seconds that would have taken a supercomputer approximately 10,000 years to complete.

Engineers have been working on quantum computing for decades. While much of the early work was strictly theoretical, we’re now starting to see the culmination of their efforts with systems like Advantage, Sycamore, and others.

TechnologyAdvice staff writer Megan Crouse contributed to this article.