A new survey found that more than half (56%) of respondents say it is very or critically important to share the rewards that AI creates with workers, yet most organizations (77%) aren’t doing anything meaningful about it. Leaders are still figuring out what “fair” looks like in an AI-enabled workplace, according to Deloitte’s 2025 Global Human Capital Trends report.

Compensate workers or AI?

Only 23% of organizations are doing something meaningful to share the rewards AI creates with workers, the Deloitte report said.

The dilemma leaders are grappling with includes questions such as: “Should an employee continue receiving rewards after their expertise is embedded into a digital agent? Should productivity gains go toward higher wages, shorter workweeks, or something else?” Kyle Forrest, future of HR leader at Deloitte Consulting, told TechRepublic.

Some organizations are sharing productivity gains with frontline workers through financial incentives, he said. “Some use AI efficiencies to support four-day workweeks, while others invest in personalized coaching, talent marketplaces, and stretch assignments that treat every worker as ‘high potential,’ not just a select few.”

Do employees think of AI as a coworker?

Deloitte’s research found a “possible era of convergence” between humans and machines. For example, six in 10 workers already think of AI as a coworker. The report pointed to signs of this, including:

Technology is becoming more human with more human-like interfaces.

Robots increasingly resemble and mimic humans.

Digital agents are acting on people’s behalf.

Humans are teaching AI, and AI is teaching humans.

This means organizations will have to rethink how they can help their employees continue to thrive in a world where AI is reshaping work and how it is done. Deloitte recommended that organizations revise the employee value proposition (EVP) to realize both human and business outcomes “as AI becomes increasingly intertwined with workers.”

The report, based on input from nearly 10,000 business and human resources leaders in 93 countries, stresses that “Technology’s value does not come from replacing human labor; it’s working more closely than ever with humans, amplifying their ability to discover and capture opportunities for innovation and growth.”

Nearly three-quarters of workers and leaders agree it’s critical to prioritize human capabilities, and a similar number believe organizations should do more to connect people with opportunities to build experience, the research found. “That’s a powerful foundation for change,’’ Forrest said.

Top concerns about AI’s “silent impacts”

While AI often does easy, rote work, it may also reduce one-on-one interactions, contributing to loneliness and isolation, according to the report. It can also contribute to burnout.

The Deloitte report recommends that organizations’ EVPs “incorporate a clear understanding of AI’s impact on work, workers, and people’s relationship with employers.”

There is a “major opportunity” in how companies can reimagine the employee value proposition in the age of AI, Forrest said.

“Over 70% of workers and managers say they’re more likely to stay with an organization that helps them thrive in an AI-powered world,’’ he said. “That’s a clear call to action: When companies use AI to elevate people, not just productivity, they can build loyalty, trust, and long-term value.”