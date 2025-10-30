Image: Envato

The Eurosystem has taken another major step toward introducing a digital euro.

In the latest development, it is moving from preparation to technical readiness and pilot planning as Europe adapts to the challenges of the digital payments era.

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) announcement states that the project is entering its next phase, with the goal of making the digital euro ready for potential issuance by 2029.

Adapting central bank money for the digital age

The digital euro initiative is the Eurosystem’s response to the rapid decline in cash usage and the rise of digital transactions. Designed as “digital cash,” it aims to complement, not replace, physical euro banknotes, providing citizens with a public, trusted and universally accepted means of payment in an increasingly digital economy.

By preserving access to central bank money, the ECB hopes to maintain “freedom of choice and Europe’s monetary sovereignty across the euro area.” The project is also intended to enhance competition in the European payments sector, strengthen resilience against disruptions, and foster innovation across banks and fintechs.

From investigation to preparation

After an initial investigation phase from 2021 to 2023, the Eurosystem began a two-year preparation period to lay the groundwork for a potential launch. This phase focused on drafting the digital euro scheme rulebook, selecting infrastructure providers, and conducting extensive user research. According to the ECB, “all these objectives have been achieved.”

The rulebook, a key deliverable, defines a common framework for payment service providers (PSPs) across Europe. It sets mandatory standards for access, liquidity, and transaction management, while allowing optional features to encourage innovation. Stakeholders including banks, merchants, and consumer representatives have contributed to the process, ensuring a balance between standardization and flexibility.

Building the digital euro infrastructure

Another achievement was the selection of providers for the digital euro service platform (DESP). The ECB issued tenders for several technical components, combining external and internal resources. Five external providers have signed framework agreements, although no financial commitments have yet been made.

Alongside this, the ECB launched an “innovation platform” involving around 70 participants, including banks and fintechs. The platform explored experimental payment models such as conditional payments and integration with emerging technologies. The results highlighted “strong innovative potential” for the digital euro in improving financial inclusion and enabling new market opportunities.

Ensuring accessibility and resilience

A defining principle of the project has been accessibility. The ECB has placed strong emphasis on designing an app that accommodates users with disabilities, limited digital literacy, or cognitive impairments. Feedback from civil society groups has shaped efforts to make onboarding and payment experiences intuitive and inclusive.

Technically, the ECB has also explored how the digital euro could operate under emergency conditions. This includes developing offline payment capabilities — allowing transactions without internet access — to maintain resilience and ensure privacy. Such features would provide “a cash-like level of privacy” even in digital form, marking one of the project’s most innovative goals.

Insights, engagement, and impact

The ECB conducted user research across the euro area, consulting citizens, small merchants, and vulnerable consumers. Findings revealed that 66% of respondents were interested in trying a digital euro. Vulnerable consumers favored solutions that were simple, intuitive and backed by trusted European institutions. Small merchants supported the project for its potential to reduce transaction fees and strengthen their bargaining power with payment providers.

Throughout the preparation phase, the ECB held technical workshops and consultations with financial institutions, merchants, and EU policymakers. Discussions under the Euro Retail Payments Board (ERPB) assessed how the digital euro could integrate with existing systems and promote competition.

Stakeholders agreed that a digital euro could enhance Europe’s payment sovereignty, create a common acceptance layer for account-to-account transactions, and enable seamless cross-platform payments. The ECB noted that a phased rollout of features could ensure efficient resource use while fostering gradual adoption.

Legislative momentum and financial implications

European policymakers have shown growing political will to advance the digital euro. Finance ministers in the Eurogroup agreed in September 2025 on governance structures and holding limits. Subsequent ECB analyses suggested that holding limits of up to €3,000 per person would not endanger financial stability — even under extreme scenarios.

Investment costs for banks are estimated between €4 billion and €5.8 billion, aligning with previous projections for comparable initiatives such as PSD2. Development of the digital euro infrastructure is expected to cost around €1.3 billion, with annual operating expenses of about €320 million after launch.

Building capacity and preparing pilots

Following the ECB Governing Council’s October 29 decision, the Eurosystem will now focus on building technical capacity and preparing for pilot transactions, potentially beginning as early as mid-2027.

The next phase will prioritize three areas: advancing technical readiness, deepening engagement with market participants, and supporting legislative progress. Efforts will include pilot testing with PSPs and merchants, and developing modular components to allow gradual implementation.

A move for Europe’s financial future

The digital euro is viewed as a strategic tool to safeguard Europe’s monetary independence and prevent reliance on private or foreign digital payment solutions. By providing a state-backed digital alternative, the ECB aims to ensure that citizens and businesses can continue using a trusted form of public money, even as payments move further into the digital domain.

Ultimately, the decision on whether to issue the digital euro will depend on the final adoption of EU legislation, expected in 2026. As the ECB noted, it will continue to adapt the project “to ensure that, when the time comes, the digital euro can be made available as a secure, inclusive and innovative complement to cash across the euro area.”

