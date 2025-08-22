Image: Google

Google and the US General Services Administration (GSA) have introduced “Gemini for Government,” a new AI offering designed to modernize digital operations across federal agencies. Announced this week, the initiative supports both the GSA’s OneGov procurement strategy and the Trump administration’s AI Action Plan aimed at growing AI adoption in the public sector.

The deal gives agencies a full year of access to Google’s AI suite for just $0.47 per agency, with availability extending through 2026. This marks one of the lowest prices yet for government-focused AI services, positioning Google in direct competition with rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic, which recently announced similar public sector packages at $1 per agency.

AI tools and services included

According to Google, Gemini for Government is designed as a complete AI platform. It includes:

Enterprise-grade search

Video and image generation

NotebookLM, Google’s research tool

Agencies will also gain access to pre-built AI agents for deep research and idea generation, as well as tools that let employees create their own custom agents.

“Building on our Workspace offer for federal employees, ‘Gemini for Government’ gives federal agencies access to our full stack approach to AI innovation, including tools like NotebookLM and Veo powered by our latest models and our secure cloud infrastructure, so they can deliver on their important missions,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said in a press release.

Government procurement and strategic alignment

The GSA emphasized that the agreement aligns with its push to centralize IT procurement and deliver affordable AI services to agencies nationwide.

“Federal agencies can now significantly transform their operations by using the tools in ‘Gemini for Government’, thanks to this agreement with Google and the Trump Administration’s leadership revolutionizing AI for the U.S. government,” said GSA Acting Administrator Michael Rigas.

“GSA is delivering on the President’s AI Action Plan and helping agencies access powerful American AI tools to optimize daily workflows and create a more efficient, responsive, and effective government for American taxpayers,” Josh Gruenbaum, Commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service at GSA, added.

Security, compliance, and integration

Google said the offering includes advanced security and compliance tools tailored for public-sector workloads. These include services authorized under FedRAMP High, identity and access management, threat detection, and SOC2 Type 2 certification. Agencies can also opt for additional Google security solutions at discounted rates, with integration support for existing third-party stacks.

While the initial agreement spans one year, officials have not confirmed the pricing terms after the initial year. For now, the GSA views the deal as a pivotal step in reshaping how federal employees work with technology. The combination of steeply discounted tools, secure infrastructure, and AI innovation, it says, will allow agencies to focus more on serving the public.

