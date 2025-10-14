Image: Unsplash

An ad may make you sad or glad, or you may view them as simply bad. But with this latest news, don’t get mad.

Google has made a controversial update that claims to give users more control over search advertisements, but the timing and implementation read like a masterclass in behavioral manipulation.

Critics are calling it anything but user-friendly. The search giant’s latest move lets people collapse sponsored results, with a catch that still guarantees exposure for advertisers.

The update, which rolled out globally this week, reshapes how ads appear on both desktop and mobile. Instead of scattered individual “sponsored” tags, Google now groups paid listings under one prominent “Sponsored results” banner that stays in view as you scroll.

Even if cost-per-click holds steady, conversions can fall when fewer people actually see or interact with the ads. Meanwhile, Google’s revenue model remains protected, since the platform still benefits from impressions and engagement signals captured before anyone hits hide.

The search experience

The update shows a precise read on user psychology. Offer a relief valve for ad fatigue, require a scroll through the ads first, and you still get reliable exposure. Digital strategists argue it is the latest turn of the screw, pushing users past paid listings before they reach organic results.

The new unified label system covers text ads, Shopping units, and other sponsored formats, stitching them into a single block. You will still see no more than four text ads per grouping, but the grouped presentation can feel heavier than any one placement.

The persistent “Sponsored results” banner sets a clear visual hierarchy. The collapse control offers an illusion of agency that, in practice, reinforces Google’s strategy. And with ads already finding their way into AI Overviews and AI-organized pages, the blend of search and advertising is not slowing down.

For most people, day to day, little changes. Ads stay prominent and hard to miss. The hide control acts more like a pressure valve than a cure for overload. The real winner, as usual, is Google, which has found another way to satisfy advertisers and soothe users while protecting its advertising engine.

Call it clever, call it cynical. It makes you feel in control, while keeping the house in charge. And that tension is exactly what everyone is talking about.

