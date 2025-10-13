Image: Google

Google is planting an even bigger flag in the Palmetto State.

A year after committing $3.3 billion to build within South Carolina, the tech giant announced a $9 billion investment to expand its data center footprint across the state. The move underscores Google’s push to meet soaring demand for AI infrastructure while strengthening its presence in the Southeast.

It also marks a turning point for South Carolina’s economic identity. Long known for manufacturing and ports, the state is now positioning itself as a key player in the digital economy.

“As we deepen our roots in the Palmetto State, we’re creating new jobs, helping to power the state’s digital economy for years to come, and advancing the U.S. as a world leader in AI innovation,” Google said in a blog post announcing the news.

Building a cloud powerhouse

Google’s new commitment includes two data center campuses in Dorchester County — one at Ridgeville’s Pine Hill Business Campus and another in St. George’s Winding Woods Commerce Park — plus a significant expansion to its existing facility in Berkeley County at Moncks Corner.

These projects aim to scale compute, storage, and AI capacity in South Carolina to support both enterprise and consumer workloads.

To bolster the workforce that powers this growth, Google is pairing the infrastructure investment with workforce development efforts. It is granting funds to the Electrical Training Alliance (ETA) to help integrate AI tools into apprenticeship programs — an initiative aimed at preparing more than 160 apprentices for energy, tech, and infrastructure roles in the region.

In addition to direct jobs tied to operations and construction, the broader economic ripple effects could include new supply chains, infrastructure upgrades, and ancillary business growth near the data center hubs.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said in 2024 that Google’s investments will position the state “as an emerging leader in technology and innovation.”

“We are proud to support Google’s operations in Dorchester and Berkeley counties and look forward to the many opportunities our continued partnership will create for our people.”

Ambitions and accountability

Supporters say the expansion cements South Carolina as a rising hub for the digital economy. The economic ripple effects could extend far beyond the immediate campuses — boosting tax revenue, attracting complementary businesses, and redefining the state’s image from industrial to innovation-driven.

Still, major data centers come with major demands. Past projects have drawn scrutiny for their heavy use of power and water, along with preferential energy pricing. In 2024, critics flagged Google’s discounted power arrangement with Dominion Energy and raised concerns about the company’s water draw for data cooling.

Google, for its part, emphasizes sustainability. The company says it uses recycled water and closed-loop cooling systems in its South Carolina operations and funds local initiatives focused on energy efficiency and watershed conservation. Those programs include $1.6 million for low-income energy upgrades and $600,000 for habitat restoration via The Nature Conservancy.

The real test will come in the next few years: whether South Carolina can sustain this momentum responsibly. If successful, the Palmetto State won’t just host Google’s servers — it will stand as a cornerstone of America’s AI-powered future.

If successful, the Palmetto State could stand as a cornerstone of America’s AI-powered future. To see how Google plans to fuel that future, read more about its push to power data centers with nuclear energy by 2030.