Google demonstrated a use case in which Jules updated a codebase to a new version of Node.js. Image: Google

One of Google’s latest AI-powered development tools, Jules, launched on Aug. 6 following a two-month open beta. Although it is not designed to replace an entire team of software engineers, the AI agent can autonomously generate features, run tests, patch bugs, and deliver code enhancements rapidly.

Key features of Jules

Described as an autonomous AI coding agent, Jules operates asynchronously — executing tasks in the background while developers concentrate on other responsibilities. With a prompt or two, even novice programmers can deploy Jules to streamline development workflows.

Jules does more than just follow instructions; when configured appropriately, the AI agent is capable of analyzing existing codebases, articulating the logic behind its actions, and generating audio summaries of completed work.

A recent Google Labs post by Director Kathy Korevec about Jules reads: “Jules is an asynchronous, agentic coding assistant that integrates directly with your existing repositories. It clones your codebase into a secure Google Cloud virtual machine (VM), understands the full context of your project, and performs tasks.”

Some of these tasks include:

Creating and executing code tests.

Developing and adding new features to your code.

Identifying and fixing bugs.

Updating dependencies.

Generating audio changelogs.

Jules integrates directly with GitHub repositories, allowing task assignment within existing development environments. It currently runs on Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google’s most advanced AI model to date, and is designed to manage multiple operations simultaneously.

Availability and pricing information

The tool is now accessible in regions where Gemini 2.5 Pro is supported.

Plans are available through a Google AI Plans subscription, which is only open to individual Google Account holders.

Jules in a Google One plan ($1.99 per month for 100GB or $9.99 per month for 2TB) offers 15 daily tasks, three concurrent tasks and access to Gemini 2.5 Pro.

Jules in Google AI Pro ($19.99 per month) offers 100 daily tasks, 15 concurrent tasks, and higher access to the most advanced model (starting with Gemini 2.5 Pro).

Jules in Google AI Ultra ($249.99 per month) offers 300 daily tasks, 60 concurrent tasks, and priority access to the latest model.

Getting started with Jules

Initial setup is straightforward. By visiting jules.google.com, signing in with a Google account, and syncing a GitHub repository, developers can begin assigning tasks to Jules. A default branch will be pre-selected, but an alternative branch may be chosen as needed.

Crafting precise prompts is essential for optimal performance. Given the five-request daily limit, concise and specific task descriptions improve efficiency. All proposed code changes are presented for review, allowing refinements before final implementation.

Alternative AI agents for coding

While AI agents are often used as interactive chatbots for customer service, tech support, or even just friendly conversations, many focus on coding and other workplace specialities. Many companies offer AI assistants for coding, including Anthropic’s Claude for Code, Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot, and Windsurf’s Editor IDE.

Megan Crouse updated this article after Google released Jules publicly and ended the beta.