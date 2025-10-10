Image: Solen Feyissa / Unsplash

Too many tabs, too little time? Google thinks AI can clean up the mess.

On Thursday, the tech giant unveiled Gemini Enterprise, a new subscription service it’s calling “the new front door for AI in the workplace.” The idea is to move beyond helping with one-off tasks and instead streamline entire workflows, all from a single, secure chat interface that understands the context of your specific job.

Google Enterprise enables seamless automation across various departments, including marketing, finance, and customer support.

“AI is presenting a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform how we work,” Google said in an official announcement. “But the first wave of AI, while promising, has been stuck in silos, unable to connect the dots across an entire organization.”

According to Google, Gemini Enterprise aims to simplify how employees interact with company data by allowing them to “chat” directly with documents, spreadsheets, and business applications. The system integrates with popular tools, including:

Google Workspace

Microsoft 365

Salesforce

SAP

Through a no-code workbench, teams can automate processes such as campaign creation, data analysis, and document generation. Google said that users don’t have to start from scratch, as the platform comes with several pre-built agents, including “Deep Research” and “Data Science” tools.

Businesses can also access an Agent Marketplace, where they can browse and integrate agents from third-party providers.

Real-world customers and use cases

Several well-known companies have already adopted Gemini Enterprise, including Figma, Klarna, Gap, Gordon Food Service, Macquarie Bank, and Virgin Voyages.

Virgin Voyages, for example, has reportedly deployed more than 50 AI agents using the platform to automate operational tasks. The cruise line is one of several early adopters experimenting with Gemini’s enterprise-grade automation and contextual understanding.

Google Cloud CEOThomas Kurian explained that this subscription service isn’t just for tech companies.

“We’ve seen people from consulting services companies, telecommunications companies, software companies, hospitality companies and a variety of different manufacturing companies all using these, and in a variety of scenarios,” he said in a media briefing reported by CNBC.

Pricing and availability

The service will be available in two tiers:

Gemini Business, meant for small companies and teams, is priced at $21 per user per month.

Gemini Enterprise Standard/Plus, for larger organizations that need IT controls and governance, starting at $30 per user per month.

Current customers using Google’s earlier AI agent platform, Agentspace, will be upgraded to Gemini Enterprise or Gemini Business at no extra cost.

Despite the high-profile launch, Alphabet (GOOGL) shares slipped 1.3% on Thursday, extending a week-long decline, according to Watcher Guru. Investors appear cautious as Google increases spending on AI infrastructure, including a recent $4 billion investment in data centers.

Still, analysts remain largely bullish. Pivotal Research raised its price target on Alphabet to $300, while Jefferies set a new target of $285, both maintaining a “Buy” rating.

Check out TechRepublic’s coverage of how Google’s Opal is expanding into 15 countries — and what that means for creators, enterprises, and the future of AI development.