Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has donated $50 million to his alma mater, Maine’s Bowdoin College, to launch the Hastings Initiative for AI and Humanity, a bold step toward preparing students to critically shape the future of artificial intelligence. Rather than focusing purely on coding and algorithms, the initiative takes a broader, more human-centered approach. One of its missions will be to study the effects of AI across society, the economy, creativity, and even the possibility of humans losing touch with essential skills in an AI-driven world.

“We aim to develop leaders who can be ‘at home’ in both the present and future technological landscape,” Hastings said in a press release.

Studying AI’s Impact, not Just Building it

At a time when AI is embedded in everything from healthcare to hiring, Bowdoin is positioning itself to ask the tough questions: How does AI shift how we think, learn, and create? What happens when machines replace tasks we once considered uniquely human? Could we lose essential skills in the process?

To answer these questions, the college plans to hire 10 new faculty members across multiple disciplines and support current faculty in weaving AI into their courses, research, and creative work. Whether it’s examining algorithmic bias in political science or exploring how generative AI affects the future of storytelling, the initiative is about building fluency and critical thinking – not blind adoption. Workshops, symposia, and funding for student and faculty research will create space for meaningful conversations about AI’s growing role in our lives and the challenges it brings with it.

Empowering the Next Generation of Ethical Leaders

For Hastings, this isn’t just a donation — it’s an investment in the ethical and intellectual backbone of future leaders. By giving students the tools to understand and challenge AI, the initiative fosters a mindset that balances curiosity with caution. Bowdoin College President Safa Zaki noted that the initiative fits squarely within their liberal arts tradition of empowering students to question, reflect, and lead with purpose in an age of rapid change.

In a world increasingly shaped by machine intelligence, the Hastings Initiative offers a timely reminder: the future of AI doesn’t belong to engineers alone. It belongs to the thoughtful and ethical individuals who dare to ask what kind of world we’re building. Bowdoin plans to ensure those voices are ready to lead and be heard.