Google continues to struggle to maintain its foothold in the mobile market. With just 4.5% Americans using a Google smartphone as their primary device, the tech giant is banking on its upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold to make a stronger impression than previous iterations — despite not depending on smartphone sales to drive annual revenue.

While official details remain limited, a recent leak offered an early glimpse into what users can expect from Google’s next foldable flagship, the successor to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

What the latest leak reveals

The leak includes digital renders of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold that experts were quick to point out were similar in design to its predecessor. This may suggest that Google is prioritizing internal upgrades and performance enhancements over cosmetic redesigns.

The leaked images of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold share a similar, if not identical, form factor to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It also has a triple rear camera on the back of the phone. However, like other smartphones in the Pixel 10 series, the SIM card slot has been relocated to the upper edge of the device.

Multiple sources also suggest that Google’s new Pixel 10 Pro Fold could launch at a lower price point than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which debuted at $1,799 for 256GB or $1,919 for 512GB models.

Historically, Google has been aggressive with pricing strategies, often offering steep post-launch discounts on Pixel devices. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is already available at significantly reduced prices, indicating the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could see early markdowns soon after release.

What we already knew

Additional information about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold surfaced earlier — a September 2024 leak revealed the device’s internal codename of “Rango” and hinted at a possible launch in fall 2025.

Though the device has yet to be formally announced, its likely competitor will be Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7. According to industry sources, Samsung is expected to unveil the Z Fold 7 in July 2025, with availability in stores to follow weeks later. While an official price hasn’t been disclosed, analysts project a retail cost between $1,899 and $2,199.