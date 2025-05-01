Meta is stepping up its AI game with the launch of a new standalone app called Meta AI. The app is available now on Android and iOS, though only in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand while it’s in the early testing phase.

Meta’s social-first AI app

The app, powered by Meta’s newest Llama 4 model, officially debuted this week during the company’s LlamaCon developer event, and it’s already sparking conversations. Meta AI plays into the company’s biggest strength: social networking. Meta’s app features a “Discover” feed that showcases how people are using AI and allows users to interact with others’ posts by liking, commenting, or “remixing” them.

“It’s smart for Meta to differentiate its ChatGPT competitor by drawing from the company’s social media roots,” said Mike Proulx, vice president and research director at Forrester, in an email provided to TechRepublic. “The app’s Discover feed is like a version of the OG Facebook Feed but only focused on AI use cases. By allowing users to link their Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram accounts, the Meta AI app gets a leg up on instantly personalizing its user experience with social media context.”

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared more about the app in a Facebook Reel, saying, “This is the beginning of what’s going to be a long journey to build this out.”

According to Zuckerberg, nearly a billion people already use Meta AI across apps like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp; the new app is meant to centralize and enhance those interactions.

Meta AI app: Built for voice, social, and personalization

The Meta AI app allows users to chat via text or voice. Meta said it’s more than just a chatbot; it’s a companion designed to “get to know you,” learn your preferences, and remember context.

One unique feature of the Meta AI app is its voice-first approach. Users can carry on full-voice conversations with Meta AI, powered by a demo of full-duplex speech technology; this tech allows the assistant to respond more naturally in a back-and-forth flow.

In addition to the mobile app, Meta AI is now the companion app for the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. You can start a conversation with Meta AI using the glasses and then continue it via the app or web later. This cross-device experience is part of Meta’s bigger vision to make its AI available everywhere.

The web version of Meta AI is also getting an upgrade. It now supports voice interactions, document editing, and enhanced image generation. In select countries, users can import documents for Meta AI to analyze or generate rich, exportable files.

A social edge in a crowded AI race

With competitors like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Elon Musk’s Grok already in the ring, Meta is leaning on its social media backbone to stand out. Jake Perez of LinkedIn News described it as “a standalone AI app with a social media twist,” highlighting how Meta AI blends traditional chatbot features with community engagement.

But with all this personalization comes concern. Tech Trends noted that the app’s use of profile data from Instagram likes to Facebook interactions opens the door to what some might call “hyper-personalization,” a practice that could blur the line between helpful and intrusive.

Still, Meta believes its decades of experience in personalization give it an edge. “We’re using our decades of work personalizing people’s experiences on our platforms to make Meta AI more personal,” the company wrote in its press release.