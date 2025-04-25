OpenAI added image generation functionality to ChatGPT in March 2025, and the AI system created more than 700 million different images in the first week alone.

Driven by the popularity of the new feature, OpenAI added ChatGPT’s image generation capability to its API via the gpt-image-1 model. Developers and technology professionals can now integrate ChatGPT’s image generation capabilities in their own creations.

How businesses are already using the gpt-image-1 model

Some businesses and organizations have already begun using the gpt-image-1 model. These include:

Adobe: Certain apps, such as Express and Firefly, give Adobe creators quick access to the gpt-image-1 model.

Certain apps, such as Express and Firefly, give Adobe creators quick access to the gpt-image-1 model. Figma: A brand new integration with gpt-image-1 lets users create and edit images, add or remove elements, and make other adjustments as needed.

A brand new integration with gpt-image-1 lets users create and edit images, add or remove elements, and make other adjustments as needed. HeyGen: An AI-driven video creation tool, HeyGen has implemented gpt-image-1 to improve and enhance the avatar creation aspect of its platform.

An AI-driven video creation tool, HeyGen has implemented gpt-image-1 to improve and enhance the avatar creation aspect of its platform. Quora: This social website with a massive online community recently made gpt-image-1 its default image generation model.

Other companies are still in the experimental phase with gpt-image-1.

Canva is exploring ways to implement the image generation model into its Canva AI and Magic Studio platforms.

GoDaddy plans to use the technology to make it easier for its users to make logos.

HubSpot is experimenting with AI-generated marketing collateral for use by its customers.

Integrated safety controls

The gpt-image-1 model includes the same integrated safety controls that are seen in ChatGPT’s 4o image generation functionality; as such, the model is restricted from creating harmful imagery. Developers can adjust safety settings to be more or less restrictive based on their application needs.

Pricing information

As with similar AI models, the gpt-image-1 model is priced per token. It includes tiers for text input, image input, and image output processes.

Text input (prompt text): $5 for 1 million tokens

$5 for 1 million tokens Image input (input images): $10 for 1 million tokens

$10 for 1 million tokens Image output (generate images): $40 for 1 million tokens

When broken down individually, this amounts to approximately $0.02, $0.07, and $0.19, respectively, for each generated image. However, the actual price varies based on image quality and size.

Making the most of gpt-image-1

OpenAI’s gpt-image-1 model is available now. It’s usable by individuals and teams around the globe, although some may need to verify their organization with OpenAI to get started. Nonetheless, gpt-image-1 is already making headlines for its versatility, usability, and affordability.