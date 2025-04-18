Microsoft announced this week that a new computer use feature is coming to Copilot Studio. Computer use will allow users to build AI-driven agents capable of interacting with their desktop and browser applications, as long as the third-party system it uses has a graphical user interface.

User-friendly automation for even non-developers

Currently, Microsoft Copilot Studio users can create agents to automate tasks in third-party applications but only within specific services. With the computer use capability, agents can use third-party applications and websites just as a person would, with the ability to click buttons, type into fields on-screen, and select from menus. This opens up a world of possibilities for automating business tasks.

Copilot Studio’s new computer use feature aims to make the system’s robotic process automation more intuitive and accessible for the average user. With the ability to carry out natural language processing, provide full visibility over the computer’s use history, and automatically respond to updates, the automation is user-friendly, even for those who aren’t professional RPA developers.

Microsoft’s announcement about Copilot Studio and computer use builds upon last month’s release of new AI features, which included deep reasoning capabilities for agents, model context protocol support, and the availability of agent flows within the system.

Advantages of Microsoft’s newest update to Copilot Studio

Computer use is especially helpful for enhancing the capabilities of AI agents. The addition of computer use agents in Copilot Studio brings new functionality to the system and offers more benefits to the user.

Functionality without an API connection: Agents can perform tasks within third-party systems without requiring an API connection.

Automatic adaptation to changes in apps and websites: Computer use automatically adapts to system updates and processes adjustments in real time for an interruption-free experience.

Built on Copilot Studio's governance frameworks and security measures: Computer use complies with organizational and industry standards, and sensitive enterprise data is safeguarded within Microsoft Cloud boundaries, keeping it secure.

Microsoft-hosted: Organizations don't need to manage their servers, as computer use runs on Microsoft-hosted infrastructure.

More business functionality: Microsoft's possible use cases for the new feature include creating agents to automate data entry, process invoices, or perform market research.

Test Copilot Studio’s computer use feature

This new capability will be coming to Copilot Studio through an early access web preview. Users who are interested in testing and evaluating the computer use feature should fill out this form to let Microsoft know they would like to participate.