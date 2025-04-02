Windows announced major updates to its portfolio, including Copilot+ PC experiences and Voice Access capabilities across Copilot+ PCs with AMD and Intel processors.

A Windows Experience Blog, released Monday, described the AI-enhanced experiences that will soon be available on more devices, including Copilot+ PCs powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 series, Intel Core Ultra 200V, and Snapdragon X Series processors.

AI-powered experiences

Upon its release in 2024, Microsoft’s Copilot + PC has delivered exclusive features for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X platform devices. Now, nearly a year later, Microsoft is broadening access to select Copilot+ PC features to machines powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 and Intel’s Core Ultra 200 series processors.

Over the coming month, Windows will introduce these features via its Controlled Feature Rollout (CFR), with several experiences already accessible through the March 2025 Windows non-security preview update. Although the blog announcement provides details regarding the upcoming enhancements, these updates may vary by device and region, and the releases’ timing may also vary.

PCs powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 series and Intel Core Ultra 200V processors will gain access to new AI-powered features and experiences, including Cocreator, Image Creator, Restyle Image, and Live Captions. Additionally, upgraded Voice Access capabilities for Copilot+ PCs will become available to more devices later this year.

Accessibility updates

Windows will offer accessibility features to its Copilot+ PCs powered by AMD and Intel, including live captions and translation services. The Live Caption feature, which provides real-time translations in English for video and audio content, will soon support simplified Chinese and support additional AMD- and Intel-powered devices.

The Voice Access feature — currently available on Snapdragon X Series Copilot+ PCs — will also receive an update, enabling more natural, flexible user interactions.

Creative tools

Windows provides AI-enabled creativity features for Snapdragon X Series Copilot+ PCs, and will soon make them available on Intel- and AMD-powered devices. Updated Microsoft Paint and Photos applications will include access to the Cocreator feature in Paint and the Image Creator and Restyle Image features in Photos.

Paint’s Cocreator offers enhanced drawing and editing capabilities to support users’ creative expression. With AI support, users can combine text-based prompts with freehand artwork to generate more dynamic, personalized designs.

The Photos app will include access to two new tools, Restyle Image, and Image Creator. Restyle Image lets users modify their photos into interpretations in different creative mediums and art styles. The Image Creator feature creates visuals based on detailed prompts.