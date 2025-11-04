Image: Envato

As Abu Dhabi and Dubai host a week of annual energy and technology conferences, Microsoft has unveiled a long-term investment plan in the United Arab Emirates.

The tech titan will pour $15.2 billion into the country between 2023 and 2029, a move that underscores both the scale of global competition in artificial intelligence and the UAE’s growing prominence as a hub for technological innovation.

Deepening US–UAE ties

The investment reflects a major expansion of Microsoft’s partnership with G42, the UAE’s sovereign AI company, and signals deep cooperation between the United States and the UAE on next-generation digital infrastructure.

Microsoft emphasized that this is “not money raised in the UAE” but rather funds “we’re spending in the UAE,” highlighting the company’s role in directly stimulating the local economy.

The collaboration aligns with US policy interests in maintaining strong technological and cybersecurity standards for AI systems deployed abroad, and it represents one of the most significant AI infrastructure investments in the Gulf region to date.

Breakdown of the investment

By the end of 2024, Microsoft will have already spent $7.3 billion in the UAE, including a $1.5 billion equity stake in G42 and over $4.6 billion on AI and cloud data centers. A further $7.9 billion will be spent between 2026 and 2029, much of it directed toward expanding advanced cloud capacity and AI compute power.

These investments will support a network of data centers across the UAE designed to meet regional demand for AI-driven applications. Microsoft stressed that the UAE is already one of the fastest-growing AI markets globally, meaning the challenge is not getting ahead of demand but keeping pace with it.

UAE’s AI ambitions

A core part of Microsoft’s strategy involves exporting advanced technology from the US to the UAE. This includes graphics processing units (GPUs) essential for training and running AI models.

The company noted that it secured special export licenses from the US Commerce Department to ship tens of thousands of Nvidia A100, H100, and GB300 chips to the UAE — an indication of Washington’s confidence in Microsoft’s compliance with strict national security and technology safeguards.

These GPUs power everything from OpenAI and Anthropic models to Microsoft’s own AI tools, including its Copilot suite. By making such capabilities accessible, Microsoft and G42 are targeting public and private institutions in the UAE.

Building for the AI Era

Beyond technology, Microsoft’s UAE strategy emphasizes talent. The company employs nearly 1,000 staff in the country representing 40 nationalities, supported by an ecosystem of more than 1,400 Emirati partner firms employing 45,000 professionals.

A centerpiece of this effort is the new Global Engineering Development Center in Abu Dhabi, designed to attract engineers who can create AI products tailored to local and regional needs. Microsoft is also training AI talent through its AI for Good Lab, which works with nonprofits and researchers to build large language models for underrepresented languages across Africa.

In line with the UAE’s vision to become a global AI leader, Microsoft aims to skill one million people in the UAE by 2027. Initiatives launched with national and local authorities will train hundreds of thousands of government employees, students, and teachers in AI tools and digital literacy, addressing the risk that unequal access to AI skills could widen global inequality.

Responsible and trusted AI

Microsoft underscored that “trust” remains a foundational element of its AI initiatives. The company’s collaboration with G42 and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) led to the creation of the Responsible AI Future Foundation (RAIFF), which promotes ethical AI standards across the Middle East and the Global South.

The firm also co-hosted the inaugural Abu Dhabi Global AI Summit, which brings together global policymakers and industry leaders to discuss equitable AI diffusion and strategies to bridge the gap between advanced economies and developing nations.

Regulatory and diplomatic frameworks

An important element of Microsoft’s UAE engagement is the Intergovernmental Assurance Agreement (IGAA) established with G42 in 2023. Developed in consultation with both US and UAE governments, the IGAA sets binding commitments on cybersecurity, data protection, export controls, and responsible AI practices.

This agreement represents an unusual level of bilateral oversight between two private companies, signaling a new model for cross-border technology governance that balances innovation with national security imperatives.

The road ahead

Cynics may scoff, but Microsoft’s leadership emphasized that the company’s long-term presence in the UAE is about more than business growth — it is about strengthening trust and cooperation between nations. As part of this vision, Microsoft is facilitating cultural and institutional exchanges, bringing US delegations from academia, business, and civil society to Abu Dhabi to deepen mutual understanding and collaboration.

As the UAE seeks to position itself as a regional AI powerhouse, Microsoft’s investment could have lasting effects on the country’s economy and technological infrastructure. The company’s strategy — balancing innovation with talent development and responsible governance — illustrates a broader shift in how global tech firms are approaching international growth.

Elsewhere, Microsoft has signed a $9.7 billion deal with Sydney-based data center provider IREN, which will provide it with AI cloud capacity for the next five years.