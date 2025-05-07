Microsoft has expanded its Copilot+ PC lineup with new devices: the Surface Laptop (13-inch) and the Surface Pro (12-inch).

In a blog post published on Tuesday, Brett Ostrum, corporate vice president of Surface, introduced the all-new Surface Laptop, 13-inch, and Surface Pro, 12-inch. Both Copilot+ PCs offer speed, style, and smart AI experiences at lower prices.

“These new PCs reflect the next chapter of Surface innovation — bringing ultra-thin, lightweight and powerful Copilot+ PCs to more people at even lower price points,” Ostrum wrote.

Both devices are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus processors with integrated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) capable of 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS), ensuring rapid responsiveness.

Meet the new Surface Laptop (13-inch)

The new Surface Laptop is Microsoft’s thinnest and lightest yet, designed for people who work on the move. Housed in a premium anodized aluminum chassis, it comes in three new color options: Ocean, Violet, and Platinum.

Microsoft claims it’s 50% faster than the Surface Laptop 5 and outperforms Apple’s MacBook Air M3. The battery life offers up to 23 hours of video playback or 16 hours of web browsing. Microsoft says the laptop contains 100% recycled cobalt in the battery and recycled rare earth metals in the magnets.

It will be available on May 20. The price starts at $899.

Meet the Surface Pro, 12-inch

The 12-inch Surface Pro is Microsoft’s lightest Copilot+ PC, weighing just 1.5 pounds. It retains the familiar 2-in-1 form with an updated, flat-folding keyboard that supports typing, writing, and drawing.

It also includes a new magnetic Slim Pen storage at the back. With up to 82.9% recycled materials in its enclosure and replaceable components, the Surface Pro is also the first to feature 100% recycled cobalt in the battery, part of Microsoft’s bigger push for repairable, eco-friendly hardware.

This laptop is also available on May 20, at a starting price of $799.

Surface devices built for businesses, too

Both devices will be available for Surface for Business customers starting July 22. They will include features like anti-reflective displays, Windows 11 Pro, and added security features. For anyone still holding on to Windows 10, Microsoft reminds users that support ends October 14, 2025.

Why Copilot+ PCs are a big deal

These machines go beyond hardware and offer next-gen AI tools like:

Recall (preview): Lets you search your digital history to quickly find anything you’ve seen or worked on.

Lets you search your digital history to quickly find anything you’ve seen or worked on. Click to Do: Allows you to act on what’s on your screen using local and online AI.

Allows you to act on what’s on your screen using local and online AI. Photos Relight: Adds professional lighting effects to your images.

Adds professional lighting effects to your images. Real-time music tools like Moises Live by Music.AI and advanced upscaling image via Topaz Labs’ Gigapixel AI.

Windows is also testing a new agent in Settings that lets you describe a problem and have AI fix it. It’s available to Windows Insiders first, and broader rollouts are expected soon.

Where to buy the new Surface Copilot+ PCs

The new Surface Pro (12-inch) and Surface Laptop (13-inch) are available for pre-order now and will officially start shipping on May 20. The easiest place to buy them is directly from Microsoft’s official website, retail stores like Best Buy (US), or online stores like Amazon.