Microsoft confirmed that it will discontinue Windows 11 SE support in October 2026, with no upcoming updates beyond version 24H2, and will be excluded from the 25H2 rollout expected later this year.

In an updated Microsoft Learn support document, the company explained that it will not inhibit existing hardware functionality; however, transitioning to standard Windows 11 operating system editions is necessary to maintain support and security.

Microsoft’s attempt to compete with Chrome OS

The Windows 11 SE operating system had been Microsoft’s push to compete with Chromebooks’ Chrome OS. Initially announced in 2021, the special edition of Windows 11 was built for classroom educational purposes on low-cost PCs, offering an alternative to Google Chromebooks.

Windows 11 SE was launched exclusively for school devices and came pre-installed on education-focused PCs sold by equipment manufacturers. Numerous hardware partners released devices to run the platform, including Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, Fujitsu, HP, JK-IP, Lenovo, and Positivo.

Microsoft also introduced its own education laptop, the Surface Laptop SE, in 2021. Priced at $249, the device targeted the budget market that Chrome OS had captured.

As another attempt to steer buyers away from Chrome OS, Microsoft created an S Mode that restricted Windows 10 to only access applications from the Microsoft Store; however, this tactic was met with user dissatisfaction due to a lack of sufficient apps.

Windows 11 SE promoted the use of web-first tools like Progressive Web Apps while requiring administrators to manually approve Win32 apps through Microsoft’s exception system. And, it limited multitasking features to keep the interface easy for younger students.

Declining interest in educational operating systems and Chromebooks

The retirement of Windows 11 SE follows a drop in popularity for educational device operating systems, with Chromebook shipments having consistently declined since 2022.

Analyst firm Gartner previously warned of Chromebook challenges, stating the devices were “losing market share due to their limited customer base and inferior build quality.”

With the end of Windows 11 SE, Microsoft will no longer have a Windows edition designed for educational purposes on low-end PC devices. Whereas Chrome OS excels in its ability to run optimally on inexpensive, low-cost, or low-end hardware, Windows 11 is too resource intensive to run in these low-end hardware environments successfully.

Microsoft will still have one ongoing edition of its operating system designed specifically for school use and classroom environments: Windows 11 Education. This edition does not have the artificial limitations of Windows 11 SE; however, unlike Windows 11 SE, the Windows 11 Education OS is not a low-cost option.

