HubSpot’s fast facts Pricing: Robust free version for up to 2,500 users. Paid tiers start at $20 per 2 users per month, billed annually. Key features: Lead prospecting and generation.

Email templates and tracking.

Document and payment management.

Business forecasting.

Powerful AI tools.

1,500+ integrations. Try HubSpot

HubSpot is a popular customer relationship management platform with robust free and paid features to help streamline entire sales and marketing strategies. HubSpot’s custom pipelines and activity tracking make it easily scalable to fit any organization’s sales and customer management needs.

HubSpot continues to be a top scoring CRM with customer support and integration capabilities, but if you’re needing software with more advanced technology and reporting features, there are other options available.

Pricing

Free CRM: Free for up to 2,500 users.

Free for up to 2,500 users. Starter: $20 per 2 users per month, billed annually, or $30 when billed monthly.

$20 per 2 users per month, billed annually, or $30 when billed monthly. Professional: $1,600 per 5 users per month, billed annually, or $1781 when billed monthly.

$1,600 per 5 users per month, billed annually, or $1781 when billed monthly. Enterprise: $5,000 per 10 users per month, with an annual commitment.

Key features of HubSpot

Call tracking

HubSpot’s call tracking system allows users to place and record client calls directly from the browser platform. This ensures each call is automatically logged and tracked to the correct customer profile (Figure A). This feature can also prioritize outbound calls, so sales reps can have their daily call schedule prepared for them to start dialing and selling sooner.

Sales playbooks

HubSpot’s sales playbooks software is a tool to equip sales reps with interactive sales plays, scripts, guides and more (Figure B). Playbooks are customizable to the user’s organization and selling style. They also provide real sales data from structured notes and multiple choice questions and answers.

Conversation intelligence

HubSpot’s conversation intelligence is an advanced feature that tracks sales reps performance on customer calls and provides coaching tips with data driven insights (Figure C). This feature doesn’t require users to switch dialing software or waste time training on a new calling service. Conversation intelligence can be applied to calls using HubSpot’s calling tool, Zoom, JustCall, Kixie and more.

Sales analytics and reporting

Users can choose from dozens of pre-made report styles or customize their own to view business analytics. The reports can display pipeline revenue, individual sales progress or target attainment. HubSpot’s analytic feature allows admin users to monitor sales activities and then create unique coaching insights (Figure D).

PREMIUM: Explore a full CRM feature comparison.

HubSpot pros and cons

Pros Cons Free demo.

1,500+ app integrations.

24/7 customer support. Higher support tiers are costly.

No live support for free users.

Limited customization options.

Alternatives to HubSpot

There are limitations with HubSpot’s dashboard and pipeline customization, as well as how costly its higher support tiers and add-ons can be. Because of this, there are alternatives that offer similar core features in their free tiers with additional technology features like Pipedrive, Zoho CRM and Salesforce.

When researching the right CRM for your organization, first consider the budget allocated to such an investment, if the software specializes in your industry or if the software is scalable to meet the size and needs of your business.

DOWNLOAD: Compare the top CRMs for small businesses.

Software HubSpot CRM Pipedrive Zoho CRM Salesforce Custom dashboards Limited Yes Limited Yes Native integrations Yes Yes Yes Yes Third party integrations Yes Yes Yes Yes AI-powered features Yes Yes Yes Yes Free trial No 14 days 15 days 30 days Starting price* Free starting price $14.90 per user per month Free starting price $25 per user per month

* Pricing details are based on annual subscription rates. Different rates may apply for per-month billing.

Pipedrive

Pipedrive is a user-friendly CRM known for its visual pipelines to help simplify sales processes. Pipedrive is a great option if you’re looking for sales-focused software without any additional marketing tools. Though it doesn’t have a free-for-life version, Pipedrive’s starting price is still competitive.

SEE: For a closer look, check out this detailed comparison of Pipedrive and HubSpot.

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM offers both sales and marketing features, similar to HubSpot. Zoho CRM does place a greater priority on social media marketing and online lead generation. The platform itself is easy to navigate and offers more advanced data and forecasting features compared to HubSpot.

SEE: For more details, explore this in-depth review of Zoho.

Salesforce

Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM software made especially for enterprise-sized sales teams. Users can create a variety of custom CRM reports that display analytics and sales forecasts in real time. Salesforce can sync and integrate with over 7,000+ apps, such as Mailchimp, DocuSign and Slack.

SEE: For more details, explore this in-depth review of Salesforce.

Review methodology

In order to review HubSpot and its offerings, we used our inhouse rubric of criteria we defined as most important when evaluating general CRM software. Next, we compared Hubspot against industry standards in that scoring tool. We relied on HubSpot’s own online resources in addition to real user feedback and scores.

Below is the breakdown of the criteria used to score HubSpot: