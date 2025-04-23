In a surprising twist at Google’s ongoing antitrust trial, an OpenAI executive revealed that the company would be interested in buying Google’s Chrome browser if regulators force its sale. The bombshell statement came as the U.S. government pushes for drastic measures to break up Google’s dominance in online search.

Nick Turley, head of product for ChatGPT, testified in court on Tuesday that OpenAI would jump at the chance to acquire Chrome if it ever hits the market. “Yes, we would, as would many other parties,” Turley said, according to Bloomberg.

He added that owning Chrome could help OpenAI create an “AI-first” browsing experience, offering users something truly unique.

From AI to search, and now possibly browsers

Turley’s appearance gave the public a rare peek into how the AI race and the search engine market are starting to overlap.

Prosecutors argue that Google’s dominance in search gives it an unfair head start in AI development. Turley testified that OpenAI had previously tried to strike a deal with Google to access its search technology for ChatGPT, but the request was denied.

“We believe having multiple partners, and in particular Google’s API, would enable us to provide a better product to users,” OpenAI said in an email shown during the hearing, according to Reuters. Google declined the request, citing the number of competitors already involved. Turley confirmed in court, “We have no partnership with Google today.”

DOJ pushes for strong remedies

The Justice Department has proposed far-reaching remedies to curb Google’s power, including forcing the company to divest Chrome and stop making exclusive deals with phone makers like Samsung and carriers like AT&T. The DOJ claims these deals help Google maintain its search dominance.

In a key 2024 ruling, Judge Amit Mehta found that Google “is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly,” according to a 286-page opinion. Google plans to appeal, and the final decision on remedies is expected by August.

Why OpenAI wants Chrome

Chrome is the world’s most popular browser, with over 67% market share. If OpenAI owned it, the company could deeply integrate AI features, reshaping how people browse the web. Turley even hinted that OpenAI has been working on its own search technology but admitted it’s years away from being able to handle most queries independently.

The trial has scrutinized Google’s empire, and the possibility of a forced Chrome sale is just one of many dramatic outcomes. If regulators push for a breakup, it could reshape the tech landscape, giving rivals like OpenAI a chance to enter Google’s territory.

But even if Chrome goes up for sale, antitrust watchdogs will likely scrutinize any potential buyer to prevent another monopoly from forming. After all, the last time a U.S. court ordered a major corporate breakup was AT&T in the 1980s — a move that reshaped the telecom industry for decades.

Google, meanwhile, insists it competes fairly and plans to fight the ruling.