Source: Qualcomm

Qualcomm has introduced its latest PC processors, the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme and Snapdragon X2 Elite, promising “legendary leaps in performance” with the world’s fastest laptop NPU and multi-day battery life.

Announced in a press release, the new Snapdragon X2 chips are designed for premium Windows 11 PCs, with the Extreme model targeting pro-level workloads and AI-driven experiences. The company highlights record CPU gains, upgraded graphics, and AI processing to power the next wave of Copilot+ laptops.

AI-first computing drives Qualcomm’s strategy for the next PC wave

The Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme and X2 Elite extend Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Series, the company’s premium PC portfolio. Rather than just another spec bump, Qualcomm is framing these chips as its most significant move yet to establish a foothold in high-end Windows computing.

The Extreme edition sits at the very top of the line, designed for ultra-premium systems built to handle the heaviest creative and technical workloads, while the standard Elite is aimed at premium laptops where thin designs and long battery life are paramount. Both are aligned with Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC program, underscoring Qualcomm’s bet on AI-first personal computing.

Faster CPU and longer battery life

Qualcomm claims the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme delivers up to 75% faster CPU performance at the same power consumption compared to rivals, thanks to its latest Oryon CPU. In practice, that means quicker code compiles, faster media exports, and snappier multitasking on high-end Windows laptops.

The standard Snapdragon X2 Elite delivers up to 31% faster performance at ISO power compared with the previous generation. It uses up to 43% less power, resulting in everyday tasks feeling faster while systems run cooler and quieter.

Both chips pair these gains with multi-day battery life in thin-and-light designs, allowing users to stay unplugged for extended periods without sacrificing speed.

Qualcomm also boasts better performance per watt from its new Adreno GPU architecture, which helps sustain performance during heavier creative tasks, such as timeline scrubbing and effects previews, without a steep battery penalty.

Features and specs: Elite Extreme vs Elite

Aside from headline gains in speed and battery life, Qualcomm’s new PC chips add on-device AI, upgraded graphics, modern I/O, and pro-grade connectivity.

Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme

On-device AI for heavy lifts: An 80 TOPS NPU runs multiple Copilot+ features locally for faster, low-latency help, no cloud round-trips.

An 80 TOPS NPU runs multiple Copilot+ features locally for faster, low-latency help, no cloud round-trips. Smoother creative work: New Adreno graphics aim to keep timelines and effects responsive, with support for high-refresh, multi-monitor setups (up to three 4K/144Hz or 5K/60Hz).

New Adreno graphics aim to keep timelines and effects responsive, with support for high-refresh, multi-monitor setups (up to three 4K/144Hz or 5K/60Hz). Built for big projects: More headroom and wider memory pathways are designed to keep large AI models, datasets, and long edits moving.

More headroom and wider memory pathways are designed to keep large AI models, datasets, and long edits moving. Faster workflow gear: USB4 and PCIe 5.0 support high-speed drives and docks, enabling the quick transfer of large files.

USB4 and PCIe 5.0 support high-speed drives and docks, enabling the quick transfer of large files. Stay connected anywhere: Wi-Fi 7, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.4 target reliable links in studios, offices, and on the go.

Snapdragon X2 Elite

Same AI foundation: The 80 TOPS NPU also powers on-device Copilot+ tasks here. Transcriptions, image tools, and assistants remain responsive even offline.

The 80 TOPS NPU also powers on-device Copilot+ tasks here. Transcriptions, image tools, and assistants remain responsive even offline. Creator-ready visuals: Accelerated graphics for day-to-day photo/video edits and presentations, with multi-display support.

Accelerated graphics for day-to-day photo/video edits and presentations, with multi-display support. Tuned for thin-and-light: The feature set is aimed at premium portables, prioritizing cooler, quieter operation while maintaining responsiveness.

The feature set is aimed at premium portables, prioritizing cooler, quieter operation while maintaining responsiveness. Modern ports and wireless: USB4/PCIe for fast peripherals and storage; Wi-Fi 7, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.4 for dependable connectivity.

Devices powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite are expected to be released in the first half of 2026.

