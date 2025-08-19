Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. Image: Creative Commons

Salesforce is rolling out new AI-powered tools for government agencies under its Public Sector Solutions platform, bundling features such as compliance tracking, complaint management, and benefit applications into a new offering called Agentforce for Public Sector. The package, available beginning Aug. 19, brings AI agents to the forefront of Salesforce’s public sector push.

What does Agentforce for the Public Sector do?

The new solutions include:

Compliance Management agents can flag violations, recommend relevant codes, and generate emails for compliance officers and inspectors.

Complaint Management agents can group similar submissions and identify pain points.

Recruitment Management agents can select resumes, answer applicant questions, forward candidate information to hiring managers, and email applicants.

Recommend Job Position agents match applicants to roles most aligned with their experience.

Apply for Benefits agents provide automated answers about eligibility and applicable programs in natural language.

Complaints Filing agents direct constituents to policies and compliance requirements and help them file their complaints.

Compliance Management, Complaint Management, and Recruitment Management are available on Aug. 19. Recommend Job Position, Apply for Benefits, and Complaints Filing will be open for business in October.

AI agents can answer common questions

For governments, Salesforce said, the new agents can process license renewals, handle routine inquiries, and provide other resources. Agentforce meets standards such as FedRAMP High, Protected-B, and IRAP.

“With AI agents working alongside dedicated government workers and providing 24/7 support for constituents — helping with everything from routine inquiries to complex, time-consuming tasks — Agentforce will power a more responsive, agile, and effective government,” said Nasi Jazayeri, executive vice president and general manager of public sector at Salesforce, in a press release.

Agentforce for Public Sector integrates with the Atlas Reasoning Engine, which uses multiple AI models with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG); Data Cloud, which supports Agentforce’s infrastructure; and Salesforce’s Trust Layer.

“Recruiting is a great example of where we’re seeing a lot of interest and momentum from government agencies,” Jazayeri told TechRepublic in an email. “Another big use case is complaint management, where agencies can use Agentforce to help with pattern recognition and to reveal insights into what’s happening so citizen experiences and policy can be improved.”

Kyle, Texas pilots Agentforce for Public Sector

Kyle, Texas assistant city manager Jesse Elizondo was an early adopter of Agentforce for Public Sector. The municipal government uses Agentforce to direct residents to information and manage queries.

“Agentforce has transformed how Kyle residents access information and services by creating a single, intuitive entry point into the city’s operations,” Elizondo said in an email to TechRepublic. “Previously, residents had to navigate a web of over 75 phone numbers and siloed departments, often facing delays or misdirection.”

“It’s like having every aspect of town hall instantly accessible 24/7, whether you’re a city employee or a resident seeking help,” he said.

Kyle’s government faced a few challenges before they could set up Agentforce for Public Sector. They needed to gather services on disconnected phone lines or in data silos into one central foundation in Salesforce’s Public Sector Solutions platform. Staff adoption and rollout were also challenges at first. Positioning Agentforce as a support tool rather than a replacement for workers helped smooth the way to adoption, Elizondo said.

“Phased rollouts, combined with ongoing feedback loops, helped us stay agile and avoid overwhelming our teams while still delivering meaningful progress quickly,” he said.

