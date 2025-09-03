Marc Benioff discusses AI on The Logan Bartlett Show. Image source: The Logan Bartlett Show YouTube

Salesforce is slashing nearly 4,000 customer service jobs as it leans more heavily on AI agents, CEO Marc Benioff confirmed during an appearance on “The Logan Bartlett Show” podcast, published on Friday.

The cuts shrink the company’s service workforce from about 9,000 to 5,000 roles, with AI now handling more than a million consumer conversations. Benioff, who noted that the company “needs less heads,” said the shift has already reduced Salesforce’s support costs by 17% since the start of 2025, placing the cloud giant alongside firms like Klarna and Microsoft that are making similar moves.

“At the start of this year we deployed help.agentforce.com,” a Salesforce spokesperson told Business Insider. “Because of the benefits and efficiencies of Agentforce, we’ve seen the number of support cases we handle decline and we no longer need to actively backfill support engineer roles.”

Salesforce doesn’t view AI takeover as ‘dystopian’

While the company highlights cost savings and redeployment as proof of success, Benioff himself has begun to frame the changes in a more nuanced light.

“If we were having this conversation a year ago and you were calling Salesforce, there would be 9,000 people that you would be interacting with globally on our service cloud, and they would be managing, creating, reading, updating, deleting data,” he said. Today, those same interactions are happening, but “50% are with agents, 50% are with humans.”

As far as Benioff is concerned, this does not present a problematic future.

“I don’t think it’s dystopian at all,” he added. “This is reality, at least for me.”

The rollout of Agentforce has actively reshaped Salesforce’s approach to customer support, moving beyond headcount cuts to fundamentally alter how the company manages service. With fewer routine cases to handle, displaced staff have been redirected into higher-value functions like sales, consulting, and customer success, according to the Salesforce spokesperson.

The shift reflects a broader trend in enterprise tech, where AI is not only automating repetitive work but also redefining the structure of entire teams.

Agents and humans will work together

Benioff remains adamant that despite the cuts, humans will still be an essential part of the customer service function. He described Salesforce’s model as a hybrid one, where AI handles repetitive or routine issues while people step in for complex or relationship-driven cases.

“There’s also an omni-channel supervisor now that’s helping those agents and those humans work together,” he said on the podcast. “And this is the most exciting thing that’s happened in the last nine months for Salesforce.”

The vision, according to Benioff, is not about replacing people entirely but about creating a new kind of teamwork between software and staff. By positioning AI as a first responder and humans as escalation points, Salesforce aims to provide faster, more cost-effective service without compromising the personal touch that many customers still expect.

