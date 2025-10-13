Salesforce has taken a decisive step in the enterprise AI race with the official launch of Agentforce 360, a platform designed to make intelligent agents a standard feature of everyday business operations.

Revealed during the company’s annual Dreamforce conference, Agentforce 360 is Salesforce leaning fully into what it calls the agentic enterprise space, where intelligent agents carry out autonomous business tasks under human oversight.

“We’re entering the age of the Agentic Enterprise — where AI elevates human potential like never before,” said Marc Benioff, chair and CEO of Salesforce, in a press release. “Agentforce 360 connects humans, agents, and data on one trusted platform, helping every employee and every company achieve more than they ever thought possible.”

Originally introduced in late 2024, this latest version of Agentforce 360 integrates across Salesforce’s sales, service, and marketing clouds, as well as directly within Slack. The platform now features two cornerstone tools that help teams to interact with enterprise data through natural conversation.

is a low-code chat-based studio that allows enterprises to design, test, and deploy custom AI agents to handle processes across departments. Agent Script is a logic-based framework that lets teams define “if/then” conditional responses and operational guardrails for AI agents to ensure more predictable and compliant behavior.

Users can now query a vast store of records, generate responses, and automate tasks from within the same workspace, creating a central hub to streamline workflows.

Salesforce’s broader AI strategy: from experimentation to orchestration

Agentforce 360 builds on Salesforce’s Einstein Copilot and Flow automation technologies, adding a layer of coordination and governance that should appeal to CIOs and IT leaders seeking to gain greater visibility into how AI agents are operating across departments. The platform’s Agentforce Command Center, which provides oversight, monitoring, and traceability, is quickly becoming the standard across industries that are adopting AI at scale.

The global release of Agentforce 360 aligns with the growing trend of bringing AI agents into production environments.

According to PwC’s 2025 Agent Survey, 79% of executives report that AI agents are already adopted within their organizations, while 88% plan to increase AI-related budgets over the next year — signaling that agentic systems are moving from experimentation to orchestration.

Similarly, Cloudera’s 2025 report found that IT leaders are investing heavily in the infrastructure and governance needed to operationalize these agents at scale.

Within this rapidly developing landscape, Salesforce is jockeying with competitors, including Microsoft with Copilot Studio, and Google, with Vertex AI Agent Builder, to go beyond AI agent builder tools and establish leadership in full AI orchestration.

“The Agentic Enterprise represents a new model for work — where AI elevates people rather than replacing them,” Salesforce noted in its announcement. “In an Agentic Enterprise, every team operates with 24/7 intelligence: sales leads are never missed, service never sleeps, and every employee has an AI partner that helps them move faster and make smarter decisions. The result is a new era of productivity, customer connection, and growth.”

As the world’s largest CRM software provider, Salesforce is poised to lead the development of a successful model for the agentic enterprise. Agentforce 360 is expected to expand through Salesforce’s AppExchange, which allows developers and partners to build industry-specific agent modules.

It is a move that could position Salesforce as a central platform for trusted enterprise automation. The company said that it already has 12,000 customers for Agentforce 360, including Reddit, OpenTable, and Adecco.

In September 2025, Salesforce cut nearly 4,000 customer service jobs in favor of AI agents. However, CEO Marc Benioff insists humans are still needed in the function.