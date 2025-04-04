Microsoft is making it increasingly difficult to set up Windows 11 without signing into a Microsoft Account. A popular workaround that previously allowed users to bypass the mandatory login is being removed, effectively requiring an internet connection and Microsoft Account during the initial setup.

Goodbye, bypass trick

For years, Windows users who preferred local accounts — or simply didn’t want to link their PC to a Microsoft Account — relied on a simple command called “bypassnro.” By typing this during setup, users could skip the internet and Microsoft Account requirement, keeping their installation offline and independent.

However, in the latest Windows 11 Insider build, Microsoft has removed this command entirely, calling it a move to “enhance security and user experience.”

“We’re removing the bypassnro.cmd script from the build to enhance security and user experience of Windows 11,” said Amanda Langowski and Brandon LeBlanc, heads of the Windows Insider Program. “This change ensures that all users exit setup with internet connectivity and a Microsoft Account.”

The new policy will require all users — even those with no intention of using Microsoft’s cloud-based services — to set up an account linked to the internet. While the company insists that forcing an online account ensures better security and smoother setup, critics argue it’s just another way to push users into Microsoft’s ecosystem.

Remaining workarounds

For now, tech-savvy users can still bypass the restriction by manually editing the registry during setup (using Shift + F10 to open Command Prompt and entering the command “reg add HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\OOBE /v BypassNRO /t REG_DWORD /d 1 /f shutdown /r /t 0”). However, Microsoft could block this workaround soon, leaving only complex methods like unattended.xml installations, a hassle for average users but still an option for IT professionals.

Why is Microsoft doing this?

Microsoft has been gradually tightening Windows 11’s requirements, from forcing TPM 2.0 for installation to phasing out Windows 10 support. The push for Microsoft Accounts means users are more likely to use OneDrive, Microsoft 365, and other services, locking them deeper into the company’s ecosystem. While Microsoft claims this improves security, many users see it as a loss of control. Local accounts offer more privacy and fewer ads, but soon, they might be a thing of the past.

When will this hit all users?

The change is currently in testing with Windows Insiders, but it’s expected to roll out to all Windows 11 users in the coming weeks or months, likely with the 25H2 update later this year. For now, users setting up a new PC and want a local account, do it soon — before Microsoft slams the door shut for good.