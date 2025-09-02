A screenshot of Xcode 26 as simulated during WWDC25. Image source: Apple Developer page

Having first entered beta testing in June, Apple has now released the seventh version of Xcode 26. The update, which requires macOS Sequoia 15.5 or later, introduces expanded AI capabilities with support for models from OpenAI and Anthropic.

Apple’s press release introducing Xcode 26 reads, in part: “Developers can connect large language models directly into their coding experience to write code, tests, and documentation; iterate on a design; fix errors; and more. Xcode has built-in support for ChatGPT, and developers can use API keys from other providers, or run local models on their Mac with Apple silicon, to choose the model that best suits their needs.”

What is Xcode 26?

The latest version of Apple’s integrated development environment (IDE), Xcode 26 was first previewed at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2025 and has since reached Beta 7. Alongside its AI integration, the update includes refinements to coding workflows, a redesigned tab system, and performance upgrades.

Apple has also shipped updated SDKs with Beta 7, covering major platforms such as:

iOS 26

macOS Tahoe 26

iPadOS 26

tvOS 26

WatchOS 26

visionOS 26

These SDKs were released to developers as of Thursday, Aug. 28.

New AI options

With Beta 7, Xcode now works with multiple AI models, including OpenAI’s GPT-5 and GPT-4.1. Developers can also select GPT-5 (Reasoning), which trades speed for more advanced output. ChatGPT Plus subscribers can link their accounts to bypass daily request limits.

Support has also been added for Claude Sonnet 4. Apple notes Claude may be more effective than ChatGPT in sustained conversations, though ChatGPT is generally considered faster and more reliable overall.

Developers aren’t limited to using ChatGPT or Claude through their instance of Xcode 26. They also have the option of running these models locally on their own machines. Developers can even use API keys from developers other than OpenAI and Anthropic to access even more AI models.

Establishing AI as the new standard

The release of Xcode 26 Beta 27 marks a pivotal shift for Apple toward embedding AI directly into the software development process. By offering both native and third-party model support, the company is giving developers greater choice over the tools they use to design and build apps.

