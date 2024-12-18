NVIDIA has introduced a new at-home supercomputer just in time for the holidays.

The tech giant unveiled its new Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit, a powerful new platform that delivers generative AI 70% faster than its predecessor. The compact supercomputer offers cutting-edge features and enhanced computing power for developers and hobbyists looking to train and refine generative AI tools, agents, and robots. Owners of the Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano can also achieve higher performance with a new software upgrade.

The Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit currently costs $249.

What can the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit do?

According to NVIDIA, the new developer kit:

Packages a Jetson Orin Nano 8GB system-on-module (SoM) and a reference carrier board.

Comprises an NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with tensor cores and a 6-core Arm CPU.

Performs at 67 INT8 TOPS (total operations per second), a 70% performance increase over the previous version.

Includes 102GB/s of memory bandwidth, a 50% increase over the previous generation.

Runs at just 25 watts of power.

Can support up to four cameras for computer vision applications.

Comes at a lower price ($249) than the previous kit $499.

In the video introducing the kit, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said the new kit “runs everything that the HGX does,” including large language models.

The mini supercomputer is compatible with CUDA — NVIDIA’s software layer for harnessing GPUs together — and CUDNN, a library for building deep neural networks.

Huang emphasized that NVIDIA intends developers to experiment with physical robots powered by generative AI.

Jetson Orin NX and Nano get the same software boost

The NVIDIA Jetson ecosystem, which offers software and developer tools for the Jetson family of embedded computing boards, is compatible with the new developer kit.

Developers who already have the previous-generation Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano series of systems on modules can access a software upgrade today that brings 1.7x generative AI performance.