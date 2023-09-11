Get This Excellent MS Office Alternative While It’s on Sale for Just $40

There's no need to pay for expensive office software or subscriptions when a lifetime of documents, spreadsheets, presentations and PDFs is so affordable.

With the cost-of-living crisis still rampant, it’s more important than ever to keep your business expenses under control, including ditching unnecessarily expensive office software. You can now get five apps in one suite with a lifetime subscription to OfficeSuite. It’s a Microsoft Office alternative that’s currently available at the best-on-web price of $39.99 — a 66% discount off the regular $119.97 retail price.

The OfficeSuite Personal Plan offers one user 50GB of cloud storage for data from several apps that you can use on one Windows PC and two mobile devices. Plus, you can use Calendar and Mail on PCs only to handle all of your emails across multiple accounts.

You’ll find Documents perfect for easy and collaborative writing that allows your creativity to flow freely. PDF combines a user-friendly converter with a comfortable reader. Create powerful spreadsheets suitable for your professional requirements in Sheets and impressive presentations in Slides.

Finding a great bargain on a versatile business tool is an excellent way to boost your bottom line. And the best thing about OfficeSuite is that it can solve a variety of problems for different situations at more cost-effective prices. Large companies will find the software useful for productivity at scale. Yet it’s an affordable alternative that small businesses can grow with, as well.

OfficeSuite is an efficient solution for the average office worker who wants flexibility in where and when they work. But it will also help anyone who often works with a variety of platforms or devices avoid compatibility issues.

This lightweight and affordable productivity suite is fully compatible with a number of file formats including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Adobe PDF, as well as Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. It’s easy to see why there have been more than 300M installations worldwide, and the subscription got an impressive rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Apple’s App Store.

Get a lifetime subscription to OfficeSuite for only $39.99, a 66% discount off the regular $119.97 retail price.

Prices and availability are subject to change.