TL;DR: Get lifetime access to this online cybersecurity training bundle for $49.99, which is less than $4 per course (reg. $320).

Business leaders know one thing for sure: your company is only as secure as your team is prepared. But bringing in a full-time trainer or sending employees to expensive boot camps just isn’t realistic for every small or midsize business. That’s where this lifetime cybersecurity training bundle comes in.

With one flat purchase, you’ll get lifetime access to 16 in-demand cybersecurity courses, including beginner-friendly lessons on Kali Linux and ethical hacking, and advanced modules on Azure security, incident response, and vulnerability management. Better yet, it can be shared across unlimited devices, making it a smart, scalable investment for team training.

Cover all your bases from cloud to code

If you’ve ever worried about how your team would respond to a cyberattack or whether they understand how to keep customer data secure, this bundle offers peace of mind. Courses like Incident Response in Cybersecurity and Cloud Security with Microsoft Azure provide practice with real-world scenarios and tools like ServiceNow and Splunk. Others offer hands-on labs with Wireshark, Packet Tracer, and Nmap, helping your employees translate theory into practice.

You can also empower aspiring security analysts or IT pros on your team with resources to prepare for IT certifications like CompTIA Security+, CEH, and CCNA.

Training that grows with your business

Because the bundle includes lifetime access for anyone on your team, it’s a valuable asset as you bring on new members or as your team decides to grow into new roles or strengthen their skill set.

For just $49.99, you can get lifelong access to this IT security training bundle (reg. $320).

StackSocial prices subject to change.