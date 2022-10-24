When your job entails distributing and maintaining company-owned Apple devices, there is a lot to consider. For instance, not only are there nearly 2 million apps available on the App Store, but each phone, tablet and computer holds its own set of potentially valuable features in terms of how it can be set up, managed and kept secure.

Jamf Now helps small- to medium-sized companies set up, manage and oversee the security of their Apple devices. This streamlined platform is built to help you get the most out of your tech.

Upon receiving or deploying Apple devices for your company, you can immediately start taking advantage of your Jamf Now subscription. It includes key features like automated email configurations for all of your devices with support for IMAP/POP, Office 365 and Google email accounts.

Moving onto the management side of things, various tools are available for Jamf Now users to better set up and secure their devices. In fact, you can search an inventory of your deployed devices based on each one’s particular assignment, deployed apps and even its OS information. Management features on this platform also include setting limitations to focus a device to one task with Single App Mode, which is popular for retail pop-ups.

In addition, Jamf Now helps protect devices through its security features. It enables you to keep your devices’ data secure with FileVault disk encryption. Teams can easily set up and manage passcode requirements, specific restrictions and more, as well as take advantage of device-tracking features for specific lost or stolen devices.

If you need more power, the Jamf Fundamentals plan is an enhanced offering with all the functionality of Jamf Now, plus Malware Prevention for Mac, Password Sync for Mac and a Jamf Self-Service Mac App catalog. Simply sign up for Jamf Now, and transition to the Jamf Fundamentals plan in-product.

Jamf Now is rated 4.3 stars out of 5 on G2 and 4.8 stars on Capterra.