TL;DR: PawnHoster offers lifetime web hosting for $50 with no recurring fees. The plan includes 10GB NVMe storage, free SSL, email hosting, and LiteSpeed servers.

Recurring hosting fees may not seem like a big deal — until you’ve paid them for five years straight. If you manage websites or IT infrastructure for clients or your own business, you know those costs add up. That’s why PawnHoster’s $49.99 (reg. $69) lifetime hosting plan is worth a closer look.

For a one-time payment, you get fast, reliable web hosting with no ongoing subscriptions. It’s powered by LiteSpeed servers and includes 10GB NVMe SSD storage, 150GB monthly bandwidth, and free SSL — features that support speed and security without the premium pricing.

PawnHoster also includes unlimited email addresses, subdomains, and FTP access. It supports cPanel-like management tools, along with standard scripting languages like PHP, and CMS support, including WordPress. There’s also a free domain for your first year, plus automated daily backups and built-in DDoS protection.

For developers or IT teams looking to host portfolios, web apps, landing pages, or even low-traffic client sites, this plan checks a lot of boxes — without adding to your monthly software stack. And because there are no upsells, pricing tiers, or bandwidth throttling, you don’t have to worry about hidden costs down the line.

The account supports one site per plan, but multiple licenses can be purchased for those managing client projects or side hustles. Plus, PawnHoster’s team offers responsive support, so you’re not left troubleshooting alone.

If your current hosting is starting to feel overpriced or underperforming, this lifetime deal is a smart, budget-friendly alternative. Cut the subscription cord, simplify your workflow, and still get the speed, uptime, and reliability you need to build with confidence.

Grab lifetime access to PawnHoster’s web hosting plan now for just $49.99. It’s only available for a limited time while supplies last.

StackSocial prices subject to change.