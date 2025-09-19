IT decision-makers must find a balance between performance, cost, and sustainability. While traditional X86 laptops have long been the default, the demands of hybrid work, cloud-first tools, and ROI are pushing the need for more efficient platforms.

This is where Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. comes in: they introduce a new approach — one that prioritizes sustained performance, extended battery life, and thermally efficient designs. These capabilities not only enhance the day-to-day user experience but also offer measurable operational and financial benefits over the life of the device.

Performance and Consistency

For employees, performance is about whether a device can keep up all day without slowing down. For example, a project manager might go from a video call to a cloud project board, open multiple browser tabs, then edit a shared spreadsheet in real time.

In this environment, even a brief slowdown can disrupt the flow of work. Legacy X86 laptops often see performance drop-offs when unplugged or under heavy workloads, throttling speeds down to manage heat.

Qualcomm Technologies reports that SnapdragonR X Series processors are designed to maintain maximum performance when unplugged, while many other processors reduce speeds to conserve power1; Snapdragon is built precisely for this kind of sustained, mixed-use workload, avoiding slowdowns and maintaining responsiveness throughout the day.

These capabilities have proven especially valuable in sectors where employees spend most of their time away from a desk. Sales teams, consultants, and field service professionals benefit from consistent performance and reliable connectivity during frequent travel, video teleconferencing, and real-time collaboration.

Systems powered by Snapdragon can handle advanced workloads such as live captions, transcriptions, and real-time translation without significant performance degradation, which is critical in customer-facing and time-sensitive roles.

Qualcomm Technologies’ testing shows Snapdragon systems can be up to 90% faster than other processors when unplugged2. The result is a consistent, battery-sustainable experience across the board, whether you’re at a desk, in a conference room, or on the road. Additionally, Windows 11 devices can deliver a productivity gain of approximately 15%, supported by enhanced hardware, including improved cameras and microphones, as well as support for the latest Wi-Fi standards.

For IT departments, the combination of Snapdragon hardware plus Windows 11 translates into a device fleet that enables work rather than slowing it down. When productivity relies on real-time collaboration and seamless multitasking, consistent performance under pressure isn’t optional; it’s essential.

Battery Life and Lower TCO

In business environments, battery life is a core driver of productivity, mobility, and cost efficiency. Snapdragon X Series platforms deliver exceptional endurance and efficiency that support full workdays without frequent charging interruptions. According to Qualcomm Technologies’ data, some major, measurable wins include:

Over 2 times longer battery life on Teams calls 1

58% longer battery life for web browsing 1

40% longer battery life for Office 365 apps 1

Up to 22 hours of battery life2

These gains can reduce power-related hardware failures and extend overall battery health, which, in turn, lengthens the refresh cycle. Fewer device swaps and repairs translate into a lower total cost of ownership, along with fewer mid-cycle replacements. Legacy X86 devices often require mid-day charging, which disrupts work and accelerates battery wear.

For IT teams, longer battery life and less frequent charging mean fewer power-related tickets and slower battery wear. In Qualcomm Technologies’ own deployments, support volumes dropped as shutdown and blue-screen incidents declined, boosting satisfaction and allowing IT to focus on strategic work. Qualcomm Technologies also notes platform-level security and enterprise manageability, which can reduce the time and resources spent on device maintenance and protection.

Thermals and Hybrid Work Readiness

Hybrid and mobile workforces need devices that are reliable, portable, and comfortable to use. In addition to performance, Snapdragon X Series platforms enable quiet operation, cool temperatures, and instant wake, scaling across a range of thermal designs and form factors. PCs powered by Snapdragon run cooler and rarely need to utilize fans on board — and when they do, it is only for very short periods of time.

These thermal advantages support hybrid work by keeping devices comfortable to use, eliminating distracting fan noise, and avoiding the overheating issues common in legacy X86 laptops. This results in consistent performance, fewer heat-related IT tickets, and longer refresh cycles.

Sustainability Meets Efficiency

Extending the usable life of company devices has benefits that go beyond just cost savings. Every year added to a device’s refresh cycle reduces the number of systems manufactured, shipped, and eventually discarded. Windows PCs built on Snapdragon platforms, with their energy-efficient design and longer lifespans, help organizations meet sustainability targets while delivering strong performance.

Fewer refreshes free IT to focus on higher-value initiatives instead of constant replacements. Reduced hardware turnover also decreases the logistical complexity of procurement and deployment, helping to streamline operational workflows.

By combining efficiency, longevity, security, and enterprise manageability, these systems align technology strategy with operational and environmental goals.

Bottom Line

PCs built on Snapdragon platforms deliver measurable advantages over legacy X86 devices, offering sustained unplugged performance, multi-day battery life, cooler and quieter operation, and longer refresh cycles. These benefits lower IT costs, boost employee productivity, and support sustainability goals.

As enterprises plan their next refresh, adopting a platform that maximizes ROI while meeting modern work demands is a strategic choice. Devices that use Snapdragon technology are designed for that future.

Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

1CPU Performance is based on Geekbench v6.2 Single-Core on Windows 11 OS run in October 2024. Snapdragon X Elite (XIE-80-100) was tested using a Dell XPS 13 (9345) on “Balanced” Power Mode in Windows and “Optimized” in Dell Power Manager. Intel Core Ultra 7 256V was tested using a Dell XPS 13 (9350) on “Balanced” Power Mode in Windows, “Standard mode” in Windows, and “Optimized” in Dell Power Manager. The AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 was tested using an ASUS VivoBook S14 (M5406WA) on “Balanced” Power Mode in Windows and “Standard mode” in MyASUS. Power and performance comparison reflects results based on measurements and hardware instrumentation of the given devices.

2Battery life varies significantly based on device, settings, usage, and other factors.