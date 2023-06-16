With how frequently PDFs are used in the business world, you’d think we’d have come up with a more standard solution for editing and converting them. Unfortunately, we’ve come up with dozens of ways to work with PDFs, but no standard one. As such, if you’re looking for a good way to convert and work with PDFs, consider PDF Converter Pro.

This seamless tool has earned 4.4/5 stars on Trustpilot because of its intuitive design and all-in-one capability. In a matter of clicks, you can easily change and backup your PDFs to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, text, HTML, PNG, or JPG files for simple editing and viewing. Then, you can easily convert them back to PDF if you want to protect the changes you’ve made and reduce the file size. No matter the conversion, PDF Converter Pro ensures super high-quality output that retains original layouts, images, texts, and hyperlinks, all while operating at lightning-fast speeds.

PDF Converter Pro can also merge and split PDFs, extract images from them, or even extract text from image-based PDFs using built-in optical character recognition (OCR) technology. It can compress, password protect, and unlock PDF files as well. With only a few clicks, you can add a layer of security to your PDFs or make them far more manageable for sending or accessing by your end recipient.

Working with PDFs shouldn’t be a chore. With PDF Converter Pro, it isn’t. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime license to this all-in-one PDF tool at 70% off $99 for only $29.99. Don’t miss this limited-time special sale.

