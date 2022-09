You can also plug this on-the-go Apple Watch charge into any other USB-C device.

We may be compensated by vendors who appear on this page through methods such as affiliate links or sponsored partnerships. This may influence how and where their products appear on our site, but vendors cannot pay to influence the content of our reviews. For more info, visit our Terms of Use page

The nice thing about working remotely is that you can work absolutely anywhere you have an internet connection. That way, you can self-motivate and find the best ways to achieve success for you. Unfortunately, when you’re out and about for the day, you won’t always have access to a power outlet to charge your devices when they get low on power.

Your Apple Watch is something that lasts so long that you may forget that it’s running a bit low on battery when you leave the house at the start of the day. Don’t worry: You don’t have to bring a coiled charger with you to charge it. With this USB-C Portable Apple Watch Charger, you can turn your laptop into a portable charging station.

This clever charger plugs into your laptop with a hanging design that’s made with a durable microfiber leather strap. Not only is it convenient and clutter-free — eliminating the need for annoying coils — it also looks great. There are no extra charging cables needed; just plug it into the USB-C port of your computer or power bank to start charging anywhere. It’s compatible with any USB-C port and can fully charge your Apple Watch in as little as one hour and 40 minutes.

Plus, the high-quality magnetic charging module will hold your Apple Watch firmly in place and remain durable for years. For those of us who know first-hand the frustration that comes when a charger mysteriously stops working, this long-lasting solution makes all the difference.

Charging your Apple Watch should be an absolute breeze when you’re out and about working through your day. With the USB-C Portable Apple Watch Charger, it will be. Get it for 43% off $29 at just $16.99 for a limited time.

Prices and availability are subject to change.