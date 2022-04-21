Finding the right charger can be a hassle. Use the Charge & Fold 3-in-1 Docking Station to save time and energy.

Why spend time looking for charging cables and outlets across different parts of your home? You can do it all together now with the Charge & Fold 3-in-1 Docking Station.

This sleek, compact wireless charging station can charge your smartphone, smartwatch and wireless earbuds all at the same time on a single dock. You will regain considerable space on your desk or nightstand, and you won’t have to set up charging docks all over the house for different items.

This charging dock offers 15W fast charging with a tilt angle design that allows you to see your phone when it’s docked in either a vertical or horizontal position. It offers multiple built-in protections like over-current, over-voltage, over-heating, foreign object detection and overcharging prevention to ensure your devices are always protected, and the dock can fold to travel with you. If you ever need to get a quick and portable charge, the Charge & Fold will be a lifesaver in an instant.

Charge your essential devices in a smarter way. Right now, the Charge & Fold 3-in-1 Docking Station is available for just $35.99 (normally $119).

Prices are subject to change.