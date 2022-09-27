When you’re running a business or working from home, you’re always looking to do your best work as much as possible. There are many productivity tools to help you succeed, but you’re probably thinking from a digital perspective. Some of the best assistants, however, are physical items, like this Gotek Voyage Ergonomic Bluetooth Keyboard.

Sending emails, editing documents, taking notes, writing blog posts — you’re always typing, and you don’t always have the best tool for the job built into your laptop. This v-shaped Bluetooth keyboard is designed to be extremely portable and extremely comfortable no matter where you’re typing. It has a 166 degree angle, giving you a more ergonomic typing experience that optimizes your body’s natural shape to minimize pressure on your hands and wrists. That allows you to type for longer periods of time, which is great because the rechargeable battery supports up to 40 hours of continuous working and stays powered for up to 30 days on standby.

The keyboard connects to any Bluetooth-supported device, from smartphones to desktop monitors, and kicks on to connect as soon as you open it. Beneath each key is a scissor mechanism that ensures quick response for efficient typing, and the full-size keyset has an excellent sense of touch to support on-the-go typing. It also comes with a stand that can support devices with a screen size up to 13 inches. If you’re looking to get more done when you’re commuting, traveling or even just working at a coffee shop, this ergonomic keyboard has you covered.

Unlock a new level of efficiency in your typing. Right now, you can get a Gotek Voyage Ergonomic Bluetooth Keyboard for 21% off $89 at just $70.95.

