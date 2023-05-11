A highlight of some of the best DevOps certifications for project managers. Learn more.

DevOps project managers are in high demand, and many seek this increasingly popular position due to its lucrative pay and opportunities for advancement. Whether you currently work as a project manager in charge of a software development team or hope to become one, the following DevOps certifications can help you stand out from the competition.

DevOps project manager certifications

One of the best ways to advance your DevOps career as a project manager, engineer, or other professional is through certifications. Having certifications on your resume show employers that you have expertise in DevOps methodologies. This can propel you past the competition when applying for DevOps jobs, open up new opportunities with your current company, and lead to a higher salary and benefits.

With so many DevOps certifications out there, you may be wondering which can help prospective or current project managers the most. Use this list of DevOps certifications for project managers that includes their costs and general requirements as a place to start. As you add more to your resume, you will increase your DevOps education and the chances of achieving the DevOps career you have always dreamed of.

DevOps Leader (DOL) Certification from DevOps Institute

While many DevOps certifications focus primarily on technical aspects, the DevOps Leader certification is unique in how it teaches transformational leadership and cultural/behavioral change. DevOps Institute geared the certification towards those in charge of implementing DevOps in an organization. It can help project managers, engineers, consultants, and more acquire various skills for use throughout their DevOps careers.

Once finished with the DevOps Leader certification, you will gain a practical understanding of the following:

The difference between traditional IT and DevOps IT.

Value stream mapping.

How to define meaningful metrics.

Preparing investment cases.

Time to value.

Performance management.

Other topics covered include rewards and motivation, empowerment and participation, driving behavioral and cultural change.

The DevOps Leader course involves 16 hours of instructor-led training. You will need to pass a one-hour exam that costs $270 and features 40 multiple-choice questions to get the DevOps certification.

Cloud & DevOps: Continuous Transformation From MIT

MIT is a widely-respected as one of the most prestigious schools in the world, so simply having its name on your resume can do a lot to get you that DevOps job you desire. The Cloud & DevOps: Continuous Transformation certification is an online course from MIT. It uses real-world examples and case studies to teach the applications and fundamentals of cloud computing and DevOps. The certification is ideal for project managers and leaders seeking a deeper understanding of DevOps and how to apply it to different sectors and industries.

With the Cloud & DevOps certification, you will learn about the origins plus future of cloud computing. You will get relevant experience using key tools behind DevOps methodologies, cloud computing, and software design and get a deep dive into orchestration, containers, KPIs, and dockers. The DevOps certification also covers:

Optimizing security and performance in software design.

The pros and cons of cloud-native.

Serverless and other applications.

How to implement approaches for developing and streamlining cloud computing and DevOps projects.

The Cloud & DevOps: Continuous Transformation certification costs $2,900 and lasts eight weeks. You will need to set aside eight to ten hours per week to complete the certification online. While costly, getting a DevOps education from MIT is well worth it if you want to make a name for yourself in this growing field.

DevOps Foundation (DOFD) Certification from DevOps Institute

The DevOps Foundation certification from DevOps Institute is built for project managers looking to get an overall understanding of DevOps concepts and terminology. Its case studies from Disney, Fannie Mae, and Target offer interactive exercises to familiarize you with DevOps so you can implement it into your organization to hopefully get similar successful results.

Some of the specific topics covered in the DevOps Foundation certification include:

DevOps vocabulary and objectives.

IT and business benefits of the methodology.

Testing and security.

Continuous integration and continuous delivery.

Deployment pipelines.

DevOps toolchains.

Enterprise scaling.

Project managers will need to complete 16 hours of training and pass an eight-module, one-hour exam that features 40 multiple-choice questions to get the DevOps Foundation certification that costs $270.

Intro to DevOps: Practices and Tools Certification from The Linux Foundation

If you are a project manager tasked with implementing DevOps into your organization’s software development and deployment processes, then the Linux Foundation has just the right certification for you.

The Introduction to DevOps: Practices and Tools certification can serve many DevOps jobs. Whether you are a project manager, IT operator, developer, or anyone involved in the software delivery process, this certification covers a ton of topics to help you succeed. It will bolster your DevOps education by discussing the following:

The open container ecosystem.

Kubernetes.

Infrastructure as code (IaC).

Continuous integration and continuous delivery.

How to implement their workflows via Jenkins.

How to create serverless functions runnable on any cloud.

The seven-month DevOps certification costs just under $450 and requires two to three hours per week to complete.

Certified DevOps Professional from DevOps University

Software development teams can only succeed if everyone is on the same page. Part of being on the same page is speaking the same language, so if you are unfamiliar with DevOps, this certification from DevOps University is a must.

Over six weeks (eight to ten hours per week), project managers will learn a host of fundamentals that combine theory and application on your way to becoming a Certified DevOps Professional via DevOps University. Among the topics covered in this DevOps certification include:

Containerization.

Cloud platforms.

Continuous integration, continuous deployment, and delivery.

Code automation.

Version controlling.

Infrastructure as code.

Monitoring and configuration management.

You will also get familiar with popular DevOps tools like Ansible, Docker, Git, Jenkins, and Kubernetes.

DevOps University charges $295 to become a Certified DevOps Professional, which includes instructor-led training in a live online classroom format.

AnahuacX’s DevOps Foundations: Software Development Optimization Professional Certificate

Anahuac and Holberton are a pair of DevOps education leaders that came together to provide this certification for project managers looking to boost their software development process.

On your way to earning the Software Development Optimization Professional Certificate, you will learn about:

The advantages of automation.

CI/CD implementation.

How to create applications in containers.

DevOps testing and security.

It takes one month to get the AnahuacX’s DevOps Foundations: Software Development Optimization Professional Certificate. The certification costs around $180 and requires a commitment of six to eight hours per week.

Other DevOps Certifications For Project Managers

While the DevOps certifications give you a solid start to advancing your project management career, there are many more that can help leaders of software development teams. Here are some examples: