When you’re making a presentation, you always want to make a good impression. But in the days of remote work, it’s not always easy: You’re not gathering in a conference room equipped with everything you need to showcase your research; instead, you may need to bring your own tools to set up your own presentations. Fortunately, you can do that with the Watch from Anywhere Bundle.

This special bundle includes a Wemax Go Projector and a 40″ portable screen, allowing you to set up a presentation environment quickly, no matter where you’re working. Better yet, during our Deal Days promotion, it’s on sale for an astounding 56% off.

The Wemax Go is one of the smallest projectors you’ll ever find, measuring in at less than one inch thick. But don’t be fooled by the size; it features patented ALPD Laser Technology and a 300 ANSI Lumens bulb for cinematic quality projection absolutely anywhere. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can watch and present anywhere there’s a network, and you won’t have to worry about annoying cables. If you do need to connect to an external device, though, it offers HDMI, USB and USB Type-C ports. The projector even has smart eye protection.

With the Wemax 40″ portable projector screen, you can set up your presentation everywhere. The max white fabric screen features a multi-layer fabric with 1.1 gain that’s compatible with 4K or 3D projection. The all-black back reduces light penetration for a sharper image and the retractable design makes it easy to set up in a matter of seconds. Plus, thanks to this design you can set it on virtually any surface.

Make presentations easier in the age of remote work. Until October 12, you can get a Wemax Go Projector and a 40″ portable screen for 55% off $679 at just $299.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.