There is a shortage of cybersecurity professionals, but you or one of your employees can quickly build on your skills for crucial protection.

TL;DR: You can transform basic IT experience into powerful cybersecurity skills with The Ultimate White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle, on sale right now for just $40.

Cybercrimes are only growing worse and more frequent, and there is a shortage of qualified professionals to address them. But if you or one of your employees currently have basic tech skills, you can transform even a small amount of tech experience into powerful ethical hacking skills with The Ultimate White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle.

A good place to start would be The Complete Cyber Security Course, four volumes that cover anonymous browsing, network security, endpoint protection and hackers exposed. If you just have a basic understanding of how to use the internet, operating systems, networks and TCP/IP, The Complete Nmap Ethical Hacking Course: Network Security Assessment can teach you the process of scanning networks to find their vulnerabilities and much more.

Develop any new Python skills in Cyber Security: Python & Web Applications. And any basic IT or programming skills will help you make the most of the Complete Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security Masterclass Course, a comprehensive overview of all the latest ethical hacking and pen testing techniques.

Pair the intermediate pen testing and ethical hacking skills you’ve acquired from those courses with basic Python or other programming/scripting experience, and you’ll be ready to learn how to build hacker tools of your own in Python 3 for Offensive PenTest: A Complete Practical Course.

If you’re already certified for CompTIA A+, Network+ and Security+, prepare for the exam that validates skills required for analyst jobs with the CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-001) Prep Course. The bundle also provides you with a solid foundation to learn about the two fastest-growing cybersecurity job categories in CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001) Ethical Hacking.

These two CompTIA courses are presented by Total Seminars, a student favorite rated 4.6 out of 5 stars. Thousands of corporations, schools and even government agencies, such as the FBI and every branch of the Department of Defense, turn to Total Seminars for certification training.

Brian T. is one of many verified purchasers who gave this bundle a perfect 5-star rating. He said the collection had “great in-depth video tutorials. The ability to download the videos for offline viewing is a big plus.”

Your business needs more than just the latest tech tools. Now’s your chance to transform basic tech experience into highly useful cybersecurity skills.

Get The Ultimate White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle now while it’s on sale for only $39.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.