Acquiring highly marketable skills that could qualify you for an exciting new tech career can actually be quite a lot of fun!

If you’ve tried to get started with Raspberry Pi or Arduino and got stuck or didn’t even try because the learning curve was intimidating, then you’ll be happy to hear that learning both of them is easier than you think and a lot more fun. Now you can not only learn Raspberry Pi and Arduino in the easiest way possible but also other programming skills, in The 2023 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino Developer Bundle.

Complete novices can start from zero with the hands-on Raspberry Pi for Beginners: Complete Course and Arduino for Beginners: Complete Course. Then, they can advance with Arduino Object-Oriented Programming.

While the follow-up courses to those do require at least a little programming background, this bundle has you covered with efficient training that could lead you to a lucrative new tech career path. Dive into one of the most popular and easiest to learn coding languages in Practical Python: Learn Python 3 Basics Step-by-Step.

Or learn how to write concise C++ code without complicated theory in Practical C++: Learn C++ Basics Step-by-Step. And you can develop a strong Linux foundation in a matter of hours from Practical Linux Command Line: The Basics You Really Need.

Once you’ve developed intermediate skills, you can advance with Raspberry Pi & Arduino: The Next Level. If you find robotics fascinating, ROS2 for Beginners and Learn ROS2 as a ROS1 Developer & Migrate Your ROS Projects teaches you how to create powerful applications for robots.

Instructor Edouard Renard is an entrepreneurial software engineer and co-founder of a robotics startup that employed Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Ubuntu and ROS to build a whole robotic arm completely from scratch. He designs lessons that will save you time, so you can progress faster.

Now, you can actually have fun developing valuable tech skills. Get The 2023 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino Developer Bundle while it’s on sale for only $39.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.