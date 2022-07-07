This laptop serves every need. Don't buy new when you could save money and buy refurbished.

If you need a new computer, don’t let the expensive new tech lure you in. Instead, you can find great deals on quality electronics when you buy refurbished ones.

Refurbished tech has been returned to the factory after previous use and restored to work like new. Devices may have some blemishes, but they’ve been cleaned up and repaired to work as they’re supposed to, allowing you to get a capable device at a significant discount. For instance, you can get this refurbished HP x360 ProBook for 14% off the original price.

This 2013 Windows 10 Professional laptop has an 11.6″ 1,366×768 display and a functional design that allows you to switch from laptop to tablet whenever you’d like. The touchscreen display acts almost like a phone, making it extremely easy to work at the airport, while commuting or anywhere you’re away from your home office.

An Intel Pentium N4200 1.1GHz processor powers the ProBook for smooth, high-speed performance that will help you fly through your work no matter where you’re doing it. 8GB of RAM ensures lightning-fast browsing, streaming, gaming and more — with much more power than you’d expect from such a flexible device. It even has an Intel HD graphics card and 128GB of SSD storage for an astonishing amount of space for your most important files.

Upgrade your devices while saving some money. Grab a HP x360 33 G1 EE 11.6″ ProBook Intel Pentium N4200, 128GB SSD for 14% off $269 at just $229.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.