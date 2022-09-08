This 2019 model is more than half off now.

With kids going back to school, it’s a great time to assist with their education by investing in a Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6″ 2.6GHZ 32GB. You can get this refurbished 2019 model for over half off today.

Samsung’s Chromebooks are perfect for busy adults working on the go or kids who need access to the internet to do their homework and projects. The lightweight, compact Chromebook runs on Chrome OS, giving you access to all of your Google apps so you can work, play and create absolutely anywhere. Everything is synced through your Google suite, making it easy to switch between devices depending on where you have to work.

This Chromebook offers 4GB of memory and runs on a powerful Intel® Celeron™ 1.10 GHz processor that supports all your streaming, gaming, creating and more on an 11.6″ screen. Add in twelve-and-a-half battery life and Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity, and it’s truly a device that promotes a flexible work experience. That’s great for anybody who is working remotely, travels a lot or who is going to school and switching classes throughout the day.

Why pay full price when you can buy refurbished? For a limited time, you can get a refurbished 2019 Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6″ 2.6GHZ 32GB for 54% off $399 at just $179.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.