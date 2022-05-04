Looking for a remote desktop software for your distributed team? See what features you can expect from RemotePC and TeamViewer to decide which solution is right for you.

RemotePC and TeamViewer are two popular remote desktop software solutions. Each solution provides a wide range of tools designed to help IT professionals connect to remote devices to assist customers or internal employees. They can also be useful tools for remote collaboration or workers that need to access their office computers from home.

While RemotePC and TeamViewer offer many of the same features, they are a bit different in their execution. Here is what you need to know about RemotePC and TeamViewer to decide which one is right for your team.

What is RemotePC?

RemotePC is a remote desktop software solution that offers unattended access, file sharing and collaboration tools. Users can drag and drop files between local and remote computers, view activity logs and listen to audio files stored on the remote computer on a local device. RemotePC also offers a number of collaboration tools including a chat feature and the whiteboard.

What is TeamViewer?

TeamViewer is a remote access and remote control tool that allows users to connect to remote computers or mobile devices to install updates, access and share files, print documents and collaborate with others. TeamViewer also offers advanced add-ons including augmented reality support, a help ticket system and video conferencing.

RemotePC vs TeamViewer: Feature comparison

Feature RemotePC TeamViewer Multi-monitor capabilities Yes Yes File sharing Yes Yes Advanced security measures Yes Yes Unattended access Yes Yes 4K remote desktop No Yes Remote printing Yes Yes

Head-to-head feature comparison: RemotePC vs. TeamViewer

Multi-screen and multi-monitor capabilities

RemotePC features multi-screen capabilities, which allows users to view multiple remote screens in a single screen. If their local computer has multiple screens they may also view each remote monitor on different screens.

TeamViewer allows users to view multiple monitors. Users can switch between the screens from the TeamViewer remote toolbar. Multiple screens may also be mirrored one-to-one onto your own local monitors if you have enough screens on your local device. The screens are not condensed into a single view as they can be with RemotePC.

Unattended access

Unattended access allows users to set up a remote access session without someone on the other end. This is helpful for IT personnel that may want to access employees’ computers outside of standard work hours to perform necessary updates or maintenance without disrupting the employees’ work activities.

Remote PC supports both attended and unattended access. Users may access a remote computer without someone on the other end as long as the computer is connected to the internet and remote access has not been disabled on it. To access a computer via unattended access, you will need the personal key associated with the device.

TeamViewer also supports unattended access as long as the remote device is connected to a power source and the internet. Setting up unattended access within TeamViewer is a fairly simple and user-friendly process and provides 24/7 access to the device.

Security measures

Both solutions offer advanced security features and encryption in order to keep users’ devices and data secure through a variety of security certifications.

RemotePC uses 256-bit AES encryption to protect user data that is transferred between the remote computer and the local computer. RemotePC also leverages a unique password key for each computer to act as an extra layer of security. The tool meets regulatory compliance requirements for a number of industries including healthcare and is GDPR compliant. Users may also choose to black out the screen during remote sessions to ensure privacy if the remote device is located in a shared office setting.

TeamViewer is secured by 256-bit AES encryption, two-factor authentication and other industry-grade security features. They have certification for SOC2, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 9001:2015 and comply with GDPR guidelines.

Choosing between RemotePC and TeamViewer

RemotePC and TeamViewer are both great remote desktop software options with easy-to-use interfaces. Companies looking for attended and unattended remote access will likely be happy with either.

SEE: Feature comparison: Time tracking software and systems (TechRepublic Premium)

The main deciding factor for many will be price. If you are looking for an affordable remote desktop solution, RemotePC will likely be your top choice. It is hard to beat their annual subscription price, particularly if you need a large number of user licenses. TeamViewer does offer a free plan for personal use only or an affordable individual plan, but their business plans are significantly more costly than RemotePC’s equivalent plans.

One other differentiator is that TeamViewer does connect to a few devices that RemotePC does not support including POS and IoT devices. If your business uses or services either of those device types, TeamViewer may be a better fit for your needs.