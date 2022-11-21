Rippling vs. Gusto: Are you wondering which payroll software is better for your business? Use this guide to compare features, pricing and more.

Rippling and Gusto are two of the best cloud-based human resources and payroll software options on the market today. They are designed to streamline processes for employee management and business finances, which is an important factor for companies that want to scale their operations.

But while these products are both high-performing payroll options and share many similarities, there are also important differences between the two solutions. In this head-to-head comparison of Rippling and Gusto, take a look at each solution’s key features, pricing information and what kinds of users are best suited for the software.

What is Rippling?

Rippling is a leading cloud-based HR software suite that offers a variety of functions for employee onboarding, benefits management, time tracking and payroll management. It is ideal for business leaders who are looking for an all-in-one employee management solution.

Rippling offers several tools for setting up and managing employee devices and apps through the cloud. The software also has finance modules to manage and report employee spending. In addition, the Rippling Workflow Automator lets you automate manual processes across systems. Rippling offers custom pricing, with the most basic plans starting out at $8 per employee per month.

What is Gusto?

Gusto, formerly known as ZenPayroll, is one of the top choices for cloud-based HR software, with many features that work especially well for small businesses. Gusto offers a complete range of HR tools, from employee expense tracking to payroll processing.

Gusto is most suited to businesses with a smaller number of employees. The top features of Gusto include insights and reporting tools with customizable reports, team surveys, compliance alerts and more. Gusto plans start at $6 per employee per month with a fixed monthly fee of $40.

Rippling vs. Gusto: Feature comparison table

Feature Rippling Gusto Full-service payroll Yes Yes Tax filing and payment Yes Yes Free trial No Yes Third-party integrations Yes Limited Live phone support No Yes Native performance management No Yes (on high-tier plans) Health insurance coverage 50 states 38 states + 1 U.S. territory Pay card and pay-on-demand No Yes Time tracking Yes Yes

Rippling vs. Gusto: Head-to-head feature comparison

While Gusto is easy to set up and better suited for small businesses, Rippling is a full-service application ideal for larger companies that need a fully integrated system.

Live phone support

Rippling and Gusto both offer support for troubleshooting, initial setup and other professional assistance needed to run the application. Gusto customer service can be reached via phone, chat or email. Rippling, on the other hand, offers chat and email support but does not offer live phone support.

Instead, Rippling customers need to rely on live chat or virtual meetings to resolve issues. In the virtual meeting format, you can share your screen with an agent to help them identify and fix any problems with the software on your device.

Performance management

Although Rippling does not offer a native performance management module, it does integrate with many compatible third-party applications. For larger businesses, this might be the best route, as they likely need specialized performance management tools that are generally not included in HR and payroll software.

However, smaller companies that don’t need extensive performance management will appreciate Gusto’s built-in performance management tools.

Full-service payroll

The strict payroll functionalities offered by Rippling and Gusto are similar. Both companies offer tools for payroll taxes, direct deposit, wage garnishment and more. The key difference is that Gusto offers most full-service payroll tools at no additional cost. In contrast, Rippling customers must pay extra for several payroll-specific features.

It is worth noting that Rippling offers unlimited payroll and benefits for all 50 states, whereas Gusto’s coverage is limited to 38 states and one U.S. territory.

Customization

Rippling outperforms Gusto when it comes to the potential for customization. For example, customers have a choice to use native Rippling modules or integrate with third-party applications. This allows companies to have greater flexibility as their needs change. In addition, Rippling offers more flexibility in the pricing structure, as customers can choose to purchase each service separately.

Remote device management

Both Gusto and Rippling offer some remote device management functionalities, but Rippling offers particularly advanced features like automatic law compliance and overtime alerts to help businesses manage employees.

While Gusto has fewer advanced remote device management options that relate to payroll, many of Gusto’s remote management features are better at focusing on the user experience. Gusto’s remote management features cover areas like employee onboarding and software setup workflows.

Ease of setup

With Gusto, users have a streamlined setup option, allowing them to set up payroll through an easy do-it-yourself video guide or through free assistance from a customer service agent.

With Rippling, you will have to work with an implementation manager who will guide you through the process, which can take three to eight weeks. Rippling does not offer any do-it-yourself options to set up payroll management.

Choosing between Rippling and Gusto

If you are looking for HR and payroll software to optimize your business operations, you can’t go wrong with either Rippling or Gusto. They are quality solutions with intuitive user interfaces and fast navigation. The cloud-based format of both allows for easy scalability and enhanced security.

When it comes to choosing between Rippling and Gusto, it all depends on what your business needs most at this phase in its development and payroll processing workflow. Rippling offers more features across HR and payroll functionalities; however, some of these features are only available in higher tiers of the product. Gusto, on the other hand, is generally a better option for smaller businesses that need simple payroll tools on a smaller budget and without extensive third-party integrations.

The best place to start your software selection process — after researching with product comparison guides, of course — is at the source. Consider reaching out to the Rippling and Gusto teams directly, so you can learn more about the products, hear customer success stories and maybe even get a demo or free trial to determine which payroll software works best for your business.

