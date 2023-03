We may be compensated by vendors who appear on this page through methods such as affiliate links or sponsored partnerships. This may influence how and where their products appear on our site, but vendors cannot pay to influence the content of our reviews. For more info, visit our Terms of Use page

In our deeply online world, cybersecurity should be a primary concern for most businesses, especially those allowing employees to work remotely. While your employees might enjoy being able to work in a coffee shop from time to time, getting on that public WiFi can risk exposure to hackers or other snoops.

With the Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN & Cybersecurity Hardware + Wi-Fi Adapter, they’ll have the protection they (and your organization) need in a tiny, extremely portable package. This unique cybersecurity hardware device integrates a 7-layer enterprise-grade firewall and the world’s only decentralized VPN (DPN) into one powerful tool.

The plug-and-play solution requires minimal configuration to connect to all of your devices and has no monthly fees, unlike a VPN. Once set up, you’ll have secure internet connectionanywhere over a decentralized private network with multi-routing, smart routing, and unrestricted access to content from any country without sacrificing speed. The included Wi-Fi adapter even lets you get online in places where internet might not otherwise be available.

In addition to enterprise-grade cybersecurity functions, Pico also offers a better browsing experience by blocking all ads. You can also keep your children safe with one-click parental controls and even earn passive income by sharing your extra bandwidth through blockchain mining. It’s a comprehensive solution that will keep you safe on public Wi-Fi while making the internet a faster, more enjoyable experience, whether you’re working, gaming, streaming, or something else entirely. That’s peace of mind both for you and your company.

Enjoy a better, safer browsing experience for the remote working world with this exceptional deal. Right now, you can get the Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN & Cybersecurity Hardware + Wi-Fi Adapter for 40% off $249 at just $149 for a limited time.

